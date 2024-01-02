Much-loved Islandmagee store teams up with Eilish Degnan Children's Foundation
A long-established east Antrim business has provided a festive funding boost for a charity that supports the Royal Victoria Hospital for Sick Children.
Staff and customers from the Rinkha, Islandmagee, raised £510 for the Eilish Degnan Children's Foundation’s ‘Christmas Selection Box and Toy Appeal’.
Based at Kilroot Business Park, Carrickfergus, the Foundation aims to send children with cancer and other life limiting illnesses and their families to special shows, concerts and nights out.
It has also donated thousands of selection boxes and Easter eggs to the hospital.