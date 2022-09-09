Muckamore WI members given ‘food for thought’
The members of Muckamore were given lessons in food science and ‘buying local’ at their latest meeting courtesy of the guest speaker at their September meeting, Gareth McAnlis, Head of Food, Development Henderson Group/Eurospar.
The ladies enjoyed his Gareth very interesting presentation on his education, how he was introduced to cooking, his love of food science, and how he
introduces artisan “hidden gem” producers and locally grown business to its stores in Northern Ireland.
They also heard how Gareth studied food science at Queens University and then began his career in the Milk Marketing Board before travelling around the world in other positions before eventually returning home where he continued his career with the Henderson Group.
Gareth very kindly presented samples of local produce to the members and a vote of thanks was proposed to him by Mrs. J McCollam.
The Competition for the evening was ‘a Royal Souvenir’, which was judged by Gareth and the winners were - Elizabeth Gray, Joan Gray and Jean McCollam.
Birthday girls for July were J McCollam, August was Sharon Carson and September, Ethel Younger.