Multi-million pound public realm scheme will 'rejuvenate and boost' Maghera's economy
and live on Freeview channel 276
CivCo Ltd., the contractors for the project, will soon break ground on the extensive works aimed at revitalising Maghera town centre and are set to commence on Monday (July 15).
Funded by the UK Government’s Levelling Up Fund and delivered by Mid Ulster District Council, the public realm scheme will enhance the town centre with new paving, street lighting, tree planting and street furniture, as well as addressing substandard footpath widths and improving pedestrian access.
The scheme spans Main Street, and extends to Coleraine Road, Station Road, Meeting House Avenue, Tirkane Road, Church Street, Glen Road, Hall Street, Bank Square and St Lurach’s Road.
“Breaking ground is a significant milestone not just for the Public Realm Scheme, but also for the Maghera Regeneration Programme as a whole, marking the start of realising our vision for Maghera”, said Chair of Mid Ulster District Council, Councillor Eugene McConnell.
“Our priority now is to ensure that the work is carried out to the highest standards with the minimum of disruption to our residents, businesses and visitors. The complex construction programme is designed to support that aim, completing work in stages, maintaining access to properties for our residents, and most importantly, keeping the town centre open for business”.
The first phase covering Coleraine Road, Upper Main Street, Lower Main Street, Hall Street and St Lurach’s Road will begin in July, and is anticipated to complete by mid-autumn, before the contractor moves to the second phase. Station Road will serve as the main traffic diversion route during the scheme, which is expected to take until spring 2025 to complete.
Councillor Brian McGuigan, Chairman of the Maghera Town Centre Forum, commented on the importance of the scheme for the local community, emphasising its potential to rejuvenate the area and boost economic activity.
He said: "While these exciting improvements are underway, we want to remind everyone that the town is still very much open for business. We encourage residents and visitors to continue supporting our local traders, who are an integral part of Maghera's vibrant community."