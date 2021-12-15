Mum who lost daughter to cancer wants single to inspire others

Written and produced by local singer songwriter Rebekah Fitch, “Anna’s Light” will aim to keep Anna’s memory and all she stood for alive. Rebekah worked with Anna’s mum Aine to create meaningful lyrics which express what Anna meant to her.

Anna was a happy, carefree child who adored life and lived each day with love in her heart. When she was diagnosed in March 2009, at seven years old, with a Grade 4 malignant brain tumour, medulloblastoma, along with hydrocephalus,her family were devastated. Anna underwent aggressive treatment including surgeries, radiation therapy and chemotherapy which resulted in her having to learn how to walk again. These treatments proved successful and Anna went into remission for a full 10 years, during which time she endeavoured to live life to the full despite ongoing medical support.

Anna went on to obtain her GCSEs and went on to technical college to study performing arts. However, tragedy struck again after falling ill in 2019 and being admitted into hospital on two separate occasions. After undergoing another series of medical tests, Anna’s family received the news on June 4, 2019, on her eldest sister’s birthday, that Anna’s cancer had returned, but this time had spread to her spine and organs. Palliative care was all that was available to her, as the cancer had advanced.

Aine Kearns, who lost her young daughter Anna to cancer in August 2020 hopes that new music single Anna's Light produced in Anna's memory will inspire others during difficult times in their lives.

During this time Anna received the best medical support and loving care possible. She celebrated her 18th birthday with close friends and a family trip to Warner Brother Studios for the Harry Potter tour. By the time the coronavirus pandemic was in full swing, Anna was unable to leave home. She was in excruciating pain but always tried to keep her spirits up. She fought her illness valiantly and with dignity and her family managed to keep her home, against all odds, with medical support. Anna passed away peacefully, enveloped in love, on August 7, 2020, aged 18.

Over the course of her illness Anna was supported by Cancer Fund for Children and their Cancer Support Specialists who offered Anna care at home, something Anna’s family were incredibly grateful for. Anna and her family were also provided with emotional support during therapeutic breaks at Shimna Valley (now Daisy Lodge) in Newcastle.

When Anna relapsed at the age of 17, she was taken under the wing of Helen Patterson, from Cancer Fund for Children. Helen became an anchor and a confidant for Anna. She went above and beyond as she walked Anna through some very tough times.

When the pandemic hit, Helen found some innovative and relatable ways to continue to support Anna, bringing laughter and joy regardless. Helen remains a valued friend to Anna’s mum Aine. Anna’s family are forever grateful for the support and care provided by Cancer Fund for Children and they are grateful to be able to honour Anna’s memory whilst raising money for Cancer Fund for Children who do sterling work.

Aine Kearns, who lost her young daughter Anna to cancer in August 2020 is pictured with Cancer Fund for Children Cancer Support Specialist, Helen Patterson who helped Anna during some of her most difficult days on her cancer journey.

Aine said: “I hope when people hear the lyrics that they will be lifted and supported, having the awareness that no matter how hard and cruel this journey is, there is always light. I hope that the light Anna was inspires people to never, ever give up, to see the beauty even through the darkness, and know that they are never alone. Anna was a gentle, emphatic, loving, courageous, and caring soul with a true warrior’s heart. She had a passion for life and for animals, which she saw as her equals.

“Anna possessed a quiet and determined inner fierceness, which carried her through incredibly tough times. She is an inspiration to all who knew her and has touched hearts just by being her.”

You can listen to “Anna’s Light” on Spotify, Amazon Music and Apple.