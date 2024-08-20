Mum who lost son in drowning incident to host Watersafety event on what would have been his 30th birthday

By Stanley Campbell
Published 20th Aug 2024, 16:23 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now
A former Tyrone woman who lost her son in a drowning incident more than 20 years ago is holding a Watersafetymum Event in Dungannon Leisure Centre next month.

Olivia Espie, who is originally from Dungannon, made a vow to raise awareness around water safety after her son, Ryan Pearson, died in a pool incident when the family was on holiday to Lanzarote in 2000.

The event – aimed at educating families of the dangers around water – will take place on what would have been Ryan's 30th birthday - September 28.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Members of the public are invited to come along and see the RNLI crews give a demonstration on our Float to Live message also come and learn with the folks from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Community

Olivia with her son Ryan who died a pool incident when the family was on holiday to Lanzarote in 2000.Olivia with her son Ryan who died a pool incident when the family was on holiday to Lanzarote in 2000.
Olivia with her son Ryan who died a pool incident when the family was on holiday to Lanzarote in 2000.

Read more: Tributes paid to 'ray of sunshine' Joseph Hegarty who died in quad bike accident

First Responders as they teach CPR and how is use a defib.

Olivia runs a series of social media pages called ‘WaterSafety Mum’ which aim to educate people to help increase water safety awareness.

Related topics:CPR