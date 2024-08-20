Mum who lost son in drowning incident to host Watersafety event on what would have been his 30th birthday
Olivia Espie, who is originally from Dungannon, made a vow to raise awareness around water safety after her son, Ryan Pearson, died in a pool incident when the family was on holiday to Lanzarote in 2000.
The event – aimed at educating families of the dangers around water – will take place on what would have been Ryan's 30th birthday - September 28.
Members of the public are invited to come along and see the RNLI crews give a demonstration on our Float to Live message also come and learn with the folks from the Northern Ireland Ambulance Service and Community
First Responders as they teach CPR and how is use a defib.
Olivia runs a series of social media pages called ‘WaterSafety Mum’ which aim to educate people to help increase water safety awareness.