Lisburn mother-of-two Shannon Day is appealing for help in finding her young daughter’s beloved comforter.

Little Orla Day, who is turning four years old in September, is awaiting an official diagnosis of autism, and therefore is strongly attached to her beloved comforter.

Shannon, who is mum to Orla and her younger brother Rory, appeals: “If people in Lisburn have spotted Orla’s comforter anywhere we would so appreciate us if you could let us know.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"My mum had my daughter out in the pram and it must have fallen out, she’s retraced her steps but it’s nowhere to be found.

Three year old Orla Day has lost her beloved comforter somewhere in Lisburn and is feeling extremely upset and unable to sleep without it. Can you help reunite Orla with her beloved comforter? Photograph contributed to Ulster Star by Orla's mother, Shannon Day

"My mum walked through Tonagh, was in a few shops on the Longstone, she was also in the Wallace Park, Railway Street, Bow Street.

"Please if anyone has seen it or picked it up and set it somewhere can you please get in touch.

“Although we are awaiting an official diagnosis we are certain Orla is autistic so as you can imagine she has a real attachment to her ‘comfy.’

Advertisement

Advertisement

"Her auntie bought it for her as a gift when she was born and she has absolutely loved it ever since.

Orla Day, 3, has slept with the comforter since birth and cannot sleep without it. Photograph contributed by Shannon Day

"It really does bring her so much comfort when she becomes overwhelmed, and truthfully it’s a nightmare come bedtime without it.

"Orla was going to playgroup three days a week and we were having to send it for her in her bag in case she was to have a meltdown.

"The only night she has ever been without it was one day when it was accidentally left behind in her playgroup and then last night as it still hasn’t been found.

Advertisement

Advertisement

"She always has it sitting on her head, on her shoulder or holds it under her nose to smell it.

Orla's auntie gave her the beloved comforter when she was born and Orla has remained attached to it ever since. A close-up of the unicorn comforter which is pale in colour. Photograph contributed by Shannon Day

"Orla doesn’t fully understand that it is lost but she keeps asking for it. Her daddy bought her a new one last night thinking maybe the novelty of it would win her over, but she threw it off her bed because it just wasn’t having the same effect.

"I’m really hoping someone somewhere has seen it or has maybe lifted it to keep it safe.”

If you have spotted Orla’s beloved comforter, please get in touch as soon as possible.

Advertisement

Advertisement