Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council is set to host a series of events to mark Ulster-Scots Language Week which runs from November 24-28.

Co-ordinated by the Ulster Scots Agency, ‘Ulster Scotch Leid Week’ aims to promote greater awareness of the Ulster Scots language and celebrate the contribution which the Ulster Scots language makes to local area and communities.

Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens, Alderman Richard Stewart said: “This year’s programme of events to mark Ulster Scots Language Week highlights the importance of the Ulster-Scots in our local culture, heritage, and tradition.

“Ulster-Scots tradition can be heard in towns, shops and cafes across our Borough. It is part of our tradition giving many local people a sense of belonging and place.”

The week of activities commences on Tuesday, November 25 in Kilrea Orange Hall, with Kilrea Ulster Scots Group presenting a ‘ween of stories and poems’ from Anne McMaster and Aileen McCahon.

There will be reading and song by folksinger and storyteller Colin Urwin, with local pieces read by Alan Millar. The evening will close with music from Kilrea Pipe Band. Event starts at 7.30pm with light refreshments served.

On Thursday, November 27 at 7pm in The Fuse Centre Ballymoney, an evening of poems, verses, and stories from Ivor Wallace and guests, plus Dick Glasgow and the Fuse Tin Whistle/Bodhran Group. Light refreshments provided.

The final event to round up the week, takes place on Friday, November 28 at 7.30pm in Ballinarrig Orange Hall. Ballynarrig Cultural Group present Colin Urwin, a songwriter, storyteller and author, who will light the room with his tales and tunes, followed by local Ulster Scots writer Alan Millar who will read some of his own work.

The evening will conclude with music from Bellarena Accordion Band and Pipes & Drums, light refreshments will also be provided.

For those who were unable to attend the events, Fuse FM will have coverage of Leid week live on their radio station. Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council will also be adding information across their social media channels.

The events received financial support from The Executive Office as part of the District Councils Good Relations Programme.