Working 9 to 5? Well, one Castlerock woman has been working much longer than that in local musical theatre groups and has been rewarded for 25 years of dedication.

Kate Porter has been involved with musical theatre for a quarter of a century and was recently presented with her National Operatic and Dramatic Association (NODA) medal at Londonderry Musical Society's 60th anniversary gala dinner.

As well as performing on stage with both LMS and Portrush Music Society in shows such as Sr Act the Musical, busy Kate has also served as a committee member, worked on Front of House duties, sung in LMS's Showstoppers concerts which raised thousands of pounds for charity and is a member of the award-winning costume departments of both societies.

She is currently in rehearsals for Londonderry Musical Society's upcoming production '9 to 5 the Musical' which runs in the Millennium Forum in Derry from March 29 - April 1.

Kate Porter playing Sr Mary Theresa in Sr Act the Musical

9 to 5 The Musical tells the story of three women pushed to boiling point by their sexist and egotistical boss. Concocting a plan to kidnap and turn the tables on their despicable supervisor, will the ladies manage to reform their office – or will events unravel when the CEO pays an unexpected visit?

9 to 5: The Musical is based on the hugely popular 1980s film of the same name (which starred Dolly Parton, Jane Fonda and Lily Tomlin) with music and lyrics by Dolly Parton herself.