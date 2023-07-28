Register
Management team of Chaine Music pictured at the launch of the Chaine Folk and Blues Festival 2007 in Chekkers Wine Bar: (from left) Stephen Haslett, Murray Mc Dowell, Gary Andrews and Marianne Casagrande.Management team of Chaine Music pictured at the launch of the Chaine Folk and Blues Festival 2007 in Chekkers Wine Bar: (from left) Stephen Haslett, Murray Mc Dowell, Gary Andrews and Marianne Casagrande.
Management team of Chaine Music pictured at the launch of the Chaine Folk and Blues Festival 2007 in Chekkers Wine Bar: (from left) Stephen Haslett, Murray Mc Dowell, Gary Andrews and Marianne Casagrande.

Musical memories in 16 photos from Larne’s Chaine Folk and Blues Festival 2007

With a month-long celebration of the arts coming up in Larne, here’s a trip back in time to another popular summer event in the town.
By The Newsroom
Published 28th Jul 2023, 19:13 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 19:14 BST

The Chaine Folk and Blues Festival was a hit with music lovers and featured acts in a range of locations including Chekkers Wine Bar, Dan Campbell’s, the Olderfleet Bar, the Kiln, Caffe Spice, Pinky Moon’s, and Broadway.

Here are 16 photos from the August 2007 event.

Ludwig O'Neill playing in Dan Campbell's pictured with Stephen Hyslop and Liz Steele of the Chaine Music Festival Committee in 2007.

1. Music Festival

Ludwig O'Neill playing in Dan Campbell's pictured with Stephen Hyslop and Liz Steele of the Chaine Music Festival Committee in 2007. Photo: Peter Rippon

Having a great time at the 2007 Chaine Folk and Blues Festival.

2. Music Festival

Having a great time at the 2007 Chaine Folk and Blues Festival. Photo: Peter Rippon

Ross Alexander and Mark Braidner pictured before their set in Caffe Spice at the start of the 2007 Chaine Folk and Blues Festival with event organisers Gary Andrews and Murray McDowell.

3. Music Festival

Ross Alexander and Mark Braidner pictured before their set in Caffe Spice at the start of the 2007 Chaine Folk and Blues Festival with event organisers Gary Andrews and Murray McDowell. Photo: Peter Rippon

Musician Cloin Johnston of Music Galleria was donating this Ashton guitar as a prize during the 2007 Chaine Music Folk and Blues Festival in Larne

4. Music Festival

Musician Cloin Johnston of Music Galleria was donating this Ashton guitar as a prize during the 2007 Chaine Music Folk and Blues Festival in Larne Photo: Phillip Byrne

