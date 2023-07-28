Musical memories in 16 photos from Larne’s Chaine Folk and Blues Festival 2007
With a month-long celebration of the arts coming up in Larne, here’s a trip back in time to another popular summer event in the town.
By The Newsroom
Published 28th Jul 2023, 19:13 BST
Updated 28th Jul 2023, 19:14 BST
The Chaine Folk and Blues Festival was a hit with music lovers and featured acts in a range of locations including Chekkers Wine Bar, Dan Campbell’s, the Olderfleet Bar, the Kiln, Caffe Spice, Pinky Moon’s, and Broadway.
Here are 16 photos from the August 2007 event.
Page 1 of 4