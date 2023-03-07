The award-winning Fortwilliam Musical Society will perform Rogers and Hammerstein’s Oklahoma! in Theatre at The Mill later this month.

Oklahoma! tells the love story of cowboy Curly and farm girl Laurey. Judd, a worker at Laurey’s farm, also has feelings for her. Together, Curly and Laurey have to do something to save their relationship and keep Judd from doing something terrible.

Director Kerry Rooney said: “We’ve an immensely talented cast and some truly wonderful singers.

"Oklahoma! is such a great show, it never gets old and audiences are always keen to sing along with some of its most famous songs, such as Oh What a Beautiful Morning, the Farmer and the Cowman and of course the title song Oklahoma!

Drew (Carnes), Dessie Havlin (Curley), Adam Goudy (Will), John McCrudden (Ali Hakim), Pearce McFall (Jud Fry), Helena Hendron (Laurey) and Jenny Ní Seáin (Ado Annie).

"I think fans of the show will love what we've done with it. It's going to be a great night out.”

Laurey will be played by Helena Hendron. Helena is a classically trained soprano with an Associate Diploma in Singing (ACLM), a Music Degree (QUB) and a Master’s in Arts Management (QUB). Her most recent roles include Katie Brown in Calamity Jane and Francesca in West Side Story.

Curley will be played by Dessie Havlin. Dessie read as a choral scholar in St George’s Church Belfast and has sang at a number of high profile events including the Pope’s visit to Dublin, Andrea Bocelli’s SSE performance and most recently, the Christmas Carol service hosted by Kate Middleton on ITV. His recent musical theatre roles include Joseph in Joseph and his Amazing Technicolour Dreamcoat and Jean Valjean in Les Miserables.

Oklahoma! will take place in Theatre at the Mill March 23-25.

