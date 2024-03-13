Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Oklahoma! is the ground-breaking musical that set the stage for all that followed.

Rodgers & Hammerstein’s exuberant classic is a lively, tuneful musical full of cowboys, farmers, romance and fearless optimism.

In a Western territory just after the turn of the 20th century, a high-spirited rivalry between local farmers and cowboys provides a colourful background for Curly, a charming cowboy, and Laurey, a feisty farm girl, to play out their love story.

The musical society cast and chorus rehearsing for their next big show. Tickets are on sale now!

Their romantic journey, as bumpy as a surrey ride down a country road, contrasts with the comic exploits of brazen Ado Annie and hapless Will Parker in a musical adventure embracing hope, determination and the promise of a new land.

​

TALENT

​

The Chronicle caught up with Banbridge singer, Kayla Lennon, who plays the character Ado Annie.

“It is such a fun show – the whole cast are really working their socks off,” says Kayla.

“In Banbridge Musical Society we are lucky to have so much talent and we are delighted to welcome lots of new faces this year.

“We have cast members from all across the local area, Banbridge, Lurgan, Portadown and Newry.

“We have been busy rehearsing in Abercorn Primary School since January and will head to Armagh Marketplace Theatre from April 17 to 20 for the performances.”

When asked how she felt about performing in The Marketplace, Kayla said: “As a society, we would love to perform our annual musical in our hometown but, unfortunately, that just isn’t possible – our previous venue is no longer fit for purpose and the health and safety of our cast and crew has to come first.

“We will still continue to perform concerts in the local area and we are delighted with the support we received in November at our sell-out concert in Banbridge Parish Centre.”

​

FAVOURITE

​

Featuring songs such as ‘Oklahoma!’ and ‘Oh What A Beautiful Morning’, Oklahoma! is a family favourite.

“Tickets are selling really well – the best availability is in the Wednesday and Thursday shows but there are seats available for all performances,” says Kayla.

“The show runs from Wednesday, April 17 to Saturday, April 20. Curtain rises at 7.30pm.”

Kayla continues: “The Marketplace is an amazing venue and we are so grateful to those who travelled to support us for Joseph.

"Hopefully, we will see plenty of our Banbridge supporters this time around for Oklahoma!”

Tickets are now on sale from the Marketplace Theatre Box Office on 028 3752 1821 or visit www.bit.ly/BMSOklahoma