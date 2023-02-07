MV Princess Victoria tragedy: 11 photos from 70th anniversary programme

The annual commemoration at the Princess Victoria Memorial near Larne harbour was organised in association with the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes MV Princess Victoria Lodge 5050.

Other events included BBC Radio Ulster recording a community service at First Larne Presbyterian Church; a lecture from Peter McCabe about his research into the 1953 shipping tragedy; a performance of ‘For those in Peril on the Sea’ presented by readers and musicians; and an exhibition at Larne Museum about the ship and the fateful day on which she sank.