Register
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
'For those in Peril on the Sea' narrator Jimmy McTeggart (left) with readers Robert Stewart, Angeline Kelly, Davy Moore and Dr David Hume, who developed the project.

MV Princess Victoria tragedy: 11 photos from 70th anniversary programme

Mid and East Antrim Council worked closely with a number of organisations to mark the 70th anniversary of the MV Princess Victoria ferry disaster which claimed the lives of more than 130 people.

By Terry Ferry
1 hour ago
Updated 7th Feb 2023, 4:54pm

The annual commemoration at the Princess Victoria Memorial near Larne harbour was organised in association with the Royal Antediluvian Order of Buffaloes MV Princess Victoria Lodge 5050.

Other events included BBC Radio Ulster recording a community service at First Larne Presbyterian Church; a lecture from Peter McCabe about his research into the 1953 shipping tragedy; a performance of ‘For those in Peril on the Sea’ presented by readers and musicians; and an exhibition at Larne Museum about the ship and the fateful day on which she sank.

1. Larne Remembers

Clyde Johnston; the Deputy Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Cllr. Beth Adger MBE; John Fittis and Ivan Black at the ‘Peril on the Sea’ performance.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

2. Larne Remembers

For those in Peril on the Sea’ was presented by local readers and musicians.

Photo: Contributed

Photo Sales

3. Larne Remembers

Marian Kelso of Larne Museum and Arts Centre; the Mayor of Mid and East Antrim, Alderman Noel Williams and Dr. David Hume, civic events co-ordinator, at the MV Princess Victoria related exhibition launch.

Photo: Chris Neely

Photo Sales

4. Larne Remembers

Local maritime historian Jim McCarlie, who lost his uncle in the Princess Victoria disaster, speaking at the launch of the exhibition.

Photo: Chris Neely

Photo Sales
Next Page
Page 1 of 3
Mid and East Antrim CouncilLarne