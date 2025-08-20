Rumours that the ‘body’ of a man was found outside Lurgan Police Station have been scotched by police.

Claims were that the body of a rough sleeper was found outside the station in the centre of Lurgan and have proven unfounded.

There were further claims that someone had placed a white sheet over the body.

However the PSNI confirmed to Northern Ireland World that no body was found. It was further confirmed that a rough sleeper, who had been outside the police station, has ‘moved on’.