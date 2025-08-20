Mystery over 'body' of rough sleeper outside Lurgan Police Station revealed as PSNI say man has 'moved on'
Rumours that the ‘body’ of a man was found outside Lurgan Police Station have been scotched by police.
Claims were that the body of a rough sleeper was found outside the station in the centre of Lurgan and have proven unfounded.
There were further claims that someone had placed a white sheet over the body.
However the PSNI confirmed to Northern Ireland World that no body was found. It was further confirmed that a rough sleeper, who had been outside the police station, has ‘moved on’.