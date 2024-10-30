Mystery over the ghostly lights bouncing around the north Armagh sky has finally been revealed.

The lights were spotted over Portadown, Craigavon and Lurgan as well as in the countryside around the shores of Lough Neagh and as far away as Tandragee in recent nights.

Claire Strain, who lives on the Dungannon Road just outside Portadown, revealed she spotted them around 9.20pm on Tuesday night and decided to video the spectacular sight.

“I was outside for a good 20 minutes watching it,” she said, adding that they appeared to be in the same area of the sky.

"They moved back and forth. Then they stopped for about 3 minutes and started again,” she revealed.

Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon is hosting a Halloween Spooktacular ahead of the fireworks display in Craigavon this evening.

Asked how far away they were in the sky, she said: “It wasn't a helicopter because the light was wider than a flashing helicopter. It wasn't high enough for a plane.”

People in Craigavon have also shared dozens of videos of these strange lights and are mesmerised as to what is causing the phenomena.

This video shares the lights from a projector at Rushmere Shopping Centre in Craigavon and it is believed this spectacular display of what appears to be Casper the friendly ghost and his friend dancing in the sky may be the source of the mystery lights spotted across north Armagh.

The fabulous display dances in the sky over Rushmere Shopping Centre as it prepares for this evening’s Halloween Spooktacular.

So those who thought it might be Elon Musk’s Starlight satellites or perhaps police helicopters or even speculated that it might be aliens arriving to meet the people of north Armagh, it is merely a ghostly apparition at Rushmere Shopping Centre.

Rushfear starts this afternoon at 4pm – 8pm with activities, fun and spooky stuff. There will also be appearances from some of your favourite frightful friends, and musical performances followed by the procession to watch the fireworks display at Craigavon Lakes.

There will be spooky singing, dancing and games on the Rushfear stage, fang-tastic free face-painting plus lots of familiar Halloween characters.

The fireworks start at Craigavon Lakes at 7.30pm. Early parking is essential as this is a hugely popular event.