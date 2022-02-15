Name of trainee guide dog inspired by Ballyclare park

Parker was named by Carly Long who works in the local authority’s Economic Development department.

Carly was able to name the pup after former First Citizen, Cllr Jim Montgomery, raised £12,500 for Guidedogs NI as one of his chosen charities during his term in office 2020–2021.

Guide Dogs NI allow the public to name one of their special dogs if they raise £2,500 or more for the charity. Following a staff competition for name suggestions, Carly chose ‘Parker’ after Sixmilewater Park in Ballyclare. This is Carly and her miniature poodle, Teddy’s favourite place.

Parker is a trainee puppy for Guidedogs NI.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Cllr Billy Webb said: “It’s a privilege that under the office of Mayor, we can select two charities to support during our term. Guidedogs NI provide an invaluable service to our residents and indeed the whole of NI. It was an honour to meet with them and a pleasure to meet Parker, who will make an incredible difference to someone’s life. I congratulate Cllr Montgomery for raising an incredible amount for this wonderful charity.”

Gary Wilson, Community Fundraising Relationship Manager added: “We were so grateful for the innovative fundraising events organised by the former Mayor, in what has been a challenging time for charities. We are also thankful for the generosity of the people and businesses of Antrim and Newtownabbey and we’re delighted the handsome and clever Parker, is doing so well on his journey to become a life-changer. It takes £54,800 to support a guide dog from birth to retirement so any money raised by naming a puppy is extremely valuable to those we help who are living with vision impairment.”

