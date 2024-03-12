Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Cllr Liam Mackle wrote to the Health Minister, Robin Swann, to seek clarity around the issues of drug addiction and rehabilitation.

-

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Matthew McGrath (22) from Aghalee, Co Antrim, who died tragically this week. His funeral was held at St Patrick's Church, Aghagallon on Thursday.

-

The Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon councillor said: “In light of another untimely drug-related death in the area, I asked the Minister if he could explore avenues of improving rehabilitation services for people suffering from addiction.

Advertisement

Advertisement

“Whilst I appreciate the hard work of the PSNI in combating drugs-related criminality, the sad fact is that narcotics have taken hold in our communities and many people are suffering either directly or indirectly.

“One of the characteristics of a narcotics issue is the matter of addiction, and it is now becoming so prevalent that increasing numbers of people are becoming dangerously addicted to these substances, and lives are sadly being lost as result.

Sinn Féin councillor Liam Mackle who sits on Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

"Minister Swann has very kindly responded to my request and informed me that he has tasked the Public Health Agency and Department of Health's Strategic Planning and Performance Group to co-produce a service delivery plan, and that this is currently being finalised.

"Within this plan is a review of Detoxification and Rehabilitation Services, which will be published soon.

Advertisement

Advertisement