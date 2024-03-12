Narcotics have taken hold of our communities says Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Sinn Féin Cllr following untimely death of Matthew McGrath near Lurgan
Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Cllr Liam Mackle wrote to the Health Minister, Robin Swann, to seek clarity around the issues of drug addiction and rehabilitation.
The Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon councillor said: “In light of another untimely drug-related death in the area, I asked the Minister if he could explore avenues of improving rehabilitation services for people suffering from addiction.
“Whilst I appreciate the hard work of the PSNI in combating drugs-related criminality, the sad fact is that narcotics have taken hold in our communities and many people are suffering either directly or indirectly.
“One of the characteristics of a narcotics issue is the matter of addiction, and it is now becoming so prevalent that increasing numbers of people are becoming dangerously addicted to these substances, and lives are sadly being lost as result.
"Minister Swann has very kindly responded to my request and informed me that he has tasked the Public Health Agency and Department of Health's Strategic Planning and Performance Group to co-produce a service delivery plan, and that this is currently being finalised.
"Within this plan is a review of Detoxification and Rehabilitation Services, which will be published soon.
"I am happy that the Minister understands the urgency of this issue, and I look forward to the publication and implementation of the plan, so that we can help people in the grip of addiction to free themselves from this scourge.”