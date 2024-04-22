Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Lee Johnston, a student at the Southern Regional College (SRC), is looking forward to enjoying a real NASA experience in Houston, Texas this summer.

The 18-year-old Year 1 Applied Science student will join a team of students from all over the world to study at the University of Clear Lake, next to the NASA Johnson Space Centre.

The United Space School competition was established by the Foundation for International Space Education (FISE) a private foundation with the mission to provide space-based education to international pre-university students, while offering an introduction and orientation to the aerospace industry.

Southern Regional College (SRC) student Lee Johnston pictured with Laura Martin SRC curriculum area manager, Faculty of Health and Science. Picture: SRC

Lee says he is excited over the opportunity to go to Houston, which he describes as on his ‘bucket list’. He is particularly keen to learn about Mars after completing research projects on the planet during his college course.

Lee said: “Space has always been a big interest of mine from when I was young. My granda and I would have used his telescope to look at the stars and with his partner, Eve. We would spend hours every weekend walking up and down the lane observing the night sky and talking about space. I’m specifically interested in learning more about Mars when I’m over there.”

Lee’s goal is to eventually work at the European Space Agency and he says this experience will be a huge help for him in gaining a career in astrophysics.

Laura Martin, SRC curriculum area manager, Faculty of Health and Science, commented on the brilliant opportunity Lee will get this summer.

Southern Regional College (SRC) student Lee Johnston who will be going to Houston inTexas this summer to study at the United Space School. Picture: SRC

"Lee is among of a handful of people in UK and Ireland who has been selected for this opportunity. This educational experience will not only enhance his academic and personal growth but will also distinguish him professionally, setting him apart from others.”

FISE invites students from more than 28 countries to Houston each summer to participate in United Space School. Many of the countries selecting students for Space School are currently partners in development and operation of the International Space Station.

The students at the United Space School will be designing their own Mission to Mars under the mentorship of engineers, scientists and leaders in the aerospace industry.

Every day the aspiring astronauts will learn some fascinating space-related subjects such as how zero gravity affects the human body, how propulsion systems work or the laws of space.

The United Space School also has guest speakers who give lectures to students, and these have also included astronauts giving firsthand accounts of long-duration spaceflight.

Last year SRC A level student Lisa Murdock from Tandragee joined the United Space School.

She said: “Jetting off to Houston at the time was quite daunting however, the experience was incredible.

"During my time there, we were split into different groups and had to focus on specific space projects. I also had the chance to visit space centres, hear from guest speakers and met a few astronauts as well. The experience enabled me to develop so many skills particularly teamwork and it has helped me shape my career path.”