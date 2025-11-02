Crime - What to do if you witness a crime

Natalie McNally: 15 photos from poignant Halloween party and fundraiser held in Lurgan

By The Newsroom
Published 2nd Nov 2025, 15:18 GMT
A Halloween fancy dress party has been held in memory of Natalie McNally who was murdered in her Silverwood home in December 2022.

The party was held at the Stables Bar, Lurgan, and proceeds from it are being donated to Armagh-Down Women's Aid.

Here’s a selection of photos by Tony Hendron from the event

Aine Haughain, left, and Beth Forsyth who were on door duty at the party. LM44-211.

Aine Haughain, left, and Beth Forsyth who were on door duty at the party. LM44-211. Photo: TONY HENDRON

All smiles at the fancy dress party from Chloe Leathem, Paddy Harbinson, Lauren Edwards and Graham Stevenson. LM44-215.

All smiles at the fancy dress party from Chloe Leathem, Paddy Harbinson, Lauren Edwards and Graham Stevenson. LM44-215. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Pictured at the charity fancy dress party are, from left, Ethan Halfpenny, Richey Magee, Nikki Lavery, Toni Phillips and Joe Johnston. LM44-210.

Pictured at the charity fancy dress party are, from left, Ethan Halfpenny, Richey Magee, Nikki Lavery, Toni Phillips and Joe Johnston. LM44-210. Photo: TONY HENDRON

Aine Haughain, left, and Ellen Toner at the fancy dress party. LM44-207.

Aine Haughain, left, and Ellen Toner at the fancy dress party. LM44-207. Photo: TONY HENDRON

