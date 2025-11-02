Natalie McNally: 15 photos from poignant Halloween party and fundraiser held in Lurgan

The party was held at the Stables Bar, Lurgan, and proceeds from it are being donated to Armagh-Down Women's Aid.
Here’s a selection of photos by Tony Hendron from the event
Aine Haughain, left, and Beth Forsyth who were on door duty at the party. LM44-211. Photo: TONY HENDRON
All smiles at the fancy dress party from Chloe Leathem, Paddy Harbinson, Lauren Edwards and Graham Stevenson. LM44-215. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Pictured at the charity fancy dress party are, from left, Ethan Halfpenny, Richey Magee, Nikki Lavery, Toni Phillips and Joe Johnston. LM44-210. Photo: TONY HENDRON
Aine Haughain, left, and Ellen Toner at the fancy dress party. LM44-207. Photo: TONY HENDRON