Amid the shock and sadness at the tragic death of Lurgan girl Natalie McNally, wonderful tributes have emerged describing her as ‘the most pleasant young woman who clearly had a bright future ahead of her’.

Natalie sadly died on Monday and a police investigation is ongoing regarding the circumstances of her death. One man in his 30s, who was arrested on suspicion of murder, has been released on bail.

Natalie worked in the Marketing Team at Translink and her colleagues have expressed shock and sadness at her death.

Natalie McNally from Lurgan, Co Armagh.

A Translink spokesperson said: “We have been shocked and saddened by the news of the loss of our colleague and friend Natalie.

“She was a valued member of the Translink marketing team and we would like to extend our heartfelt sympathies to her family and friends at this very sad time”.

Lurgan Model Primary School said: “As a school community we are saddened to hear of the tragic passing of former pupil, Natalie McNally. A number of current staff taught Natalie and remember her fondly as a kind, caring and capable person, with a smile for everyone. Her mother is also formerly a member of staff.

"We wish to express our sincere condolences to Bernie and all of Natalie’s family and friends. May she Rest In Peace.”

Friend and former school mate, Cllr Ciaran Toman said: “My thoughts go out to the family and friends of Natalie McNally who was found dead last night and to the wider community in Silverwood who will be shocked that this has happened within their community.

"Natalie was in my form class in school and I remember her to be the most pleasant young woman who clearly had a bright future ahead of her. This is obviously a very sad situation for the family of the deceased and my thoughts are with them at this time.

"I appeal to anyone with information to contact the police via the 101 non-emergency number or anonymously on the confidential phone number 0800 555111.”

Wayne Allen said: “So very sad. Used to work with Natalie at Mitie Lurgan back in 2017/2018, such a loving person, RIP”

One woman said: “Absolutely heart breaking. Thinking of all her family and friends at this sad time RIP.”

Another woman said: “Heart breaking. God give her family and friends strength to bear this.”

One person said: “So sorry to hear sad news of another young person passed away in Lurgan before Christmas such tragedy's prayers for all the family of both.”

Another said: “What an absolute nightmare for this poor family heart breaking news sincere sympathy Rest in Peace Natalie. May God give your family the the strength and help to get through this.”

One woman said: “Condolences to the whole family, unbelievable terrible news for the whole community, absolutely heart breaking.”

Another person said: “I am devastated to read this. My heartfelt sympathy to Natalie's family.”

One person continued: “RIP beautiful girl – sending deepest condolences to the family circle.”