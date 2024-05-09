Nathan ‘excited’ ahead of photography exhibition
The 27-year-old began his photography journey 11 years ago when his class at Donard attended a photography day course at the SRC Banbridge campus.
Nathan has hosted eight ‘Nature Through My Autistic Eyes’ photography exhibitions - and he is excited for the latest showcase!
“Visitors can expect to see all of the photos I have taken during my 10 years as an autistic landscape photographer through my autistic eyes.
“You will be guaranteed a fantastic experience visiting my Nature Through My Autistic Eyes Photography Exhibition!
“All of the photos were taken around Northern Ireland, with some photos also taken around Ireland and North Wales.
“Everyone is welcome to come along to visit my exhibition, and all of my amazing photography work is also available to buy at my exhibition.”
You can follow Nathan’s photography journey on Facebook @ Nat Photography Northern Ireland and on Instagram @ natphotographyn.ireland
