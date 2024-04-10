Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The 27-year-old began his photography journey 11 years ago when his class at Donard attended a photography day course at the SRC Banbridge campus.

Nathan told the Chronicle: “I met a lovely teacher called Andy ‘Foto’ Potts, and he taught me all about photography.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“I started to go out and practice landscape photography in March 2013.”

​Former Donard student and talented photographer, Nathan Pierson.

Nathan’s love for the hobby grew, and on January 10, 2014 he decided to start up his own photography enterprise, Nat Photography NI.

Nathan has hosted eight ‘Nature Through My Autistic Eyes’ photography exhibitions - and he is excited for the latest showcase next month!

“Visitors can expect to see all of the photos I have taken during my 10 years as an autistic landscape photographer through my autistic eyes.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“You will be guaranteed a fantastic experience visiting my Nature Through My Autistic Eyes Photography Exhibition!

​The Dark Hedges.

“All of the photos were taken around Northern Ireland, with some photos also taken around Ireland and North Wales.

“Everyone is welcome to come along to visit my exhibition, and all of my amazing photography work is also available to buy at my exhibition.

“I will be there in person to meet and greet all of the visitors during Newcastle Library opening hours.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I will post the times that I will be there at the library to ‘meet and greet’ on My Nat Photography Northern Ireland Facebook and Instagram pages.”

​A little robin perfectly captured.

Nathan highlighted the significance of the exhibition: “It is very important to showcase my work to show everyone that even with special needs, and having autism, you can achieve everything that you set your heart on doing and follow your dreams.

“I want to inspire others with special needs and autism that they can follow and achieve their dreams like I did. My exhibition is autism and special needs friendly.”

Nathan said he really enjoys photography: “It helps me to relax and unwind and going into nature clears my mind from everything.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I have another exhibition planned for December (2 to 7) again at Newcastle Library, so everyone is welcome to come to visit the first-ever Christmas Nature Through My Autistic Eyes Photography Exhibition.

​A stunning scenes in the picturesque Mournes.

“I would like to say ‘thank you’ to all of my supporters, followers and my family and friends for their support in everything I do, and for being a massive part of my photography journey during the 10 years.

“I am really excited to welcome everyone to my exhibitions this May and December.”

You can follow Nathan’s photography journey on Facebook @ Nat Photography Northern Ireland and on Instagram @ natphotographyn.ireland