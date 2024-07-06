Nathan Shields. Picture: released by PSNI

Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Nathan Shields, who has been reported missing.

The 25-year-old was last seen on Saturday morning in the Upper Lisburn Road area.

He is described as being 6ft tall, of slim build and has a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm. He was wearing a dark grey Adidas tracksuit.

