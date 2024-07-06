Nathan Shields: PSNI issue missing person appeal to locate man wearing dark grey Adidas tracksuit
Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Nathan Shields, who has been reported missing.
The 25-year-old was last seen on Saturday morning in the Upper Lisburn Road area.
He is described as being 6ft tall, of slim build and has a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm. He was wearing a dark grey Adidas tracksuit.
If you see Nathan please contact police as a matter of urgency on 101 quoting reference 495 06/07/24.
