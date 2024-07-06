Nathan Shields: PSNI issue missing person appeal to locate man wearing dark grey Adidas tracksuit

By Valerie Martin
Published 6th Jul 2024, 15:20 BST
Updated 6th Jul 2024, 15:24 BST
Nathan Shields. Picture: released by PSNINathan Shields. Picture: released by PSNI
Police say they are becoming increasingly concerned for the welfare of Nathan Shields, who has been reported missing.

The 25-year-old was last seen on Saturday morning in the Upper Lisburn Road area.

He is described as being 6ft tall, of slim build and has a full sleeve tattoo on his right arm. He was wearing a dark grey Adidas tracksuit.

If you see Nathan please contact police as a matter of urgency on 101 quoting reference 495 06/07/24.

