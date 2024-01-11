FORMER Donard School student, Nathan Pierson, is celebrating 10 years of his photography business, Nat Photography Northern Ireland.

Nathan captures a picture at the Dark Hedges.

The 27-year-old, from Annalong, began his photography journey 11 years ago when his class at Donard attended a photography day course at the SRC Banbridge campus.

Nathan told the Chronicle: “I met a lovely teacher called Andy ‘Foto’ Potts, and he taught me all about photography.

“I started to go out and practice landscape photography in March 2013.”

A montage of Nathan's work.

Nathan’s love for the hobby grew, and on January 10, 2014 he decided to start up his own photography enterprise, Nat Photography NI.

He said: “I have enjoyed every second of my photography journey so far.

“I have taken so many photos, I love all of them, I can't pick a favourite as they are so good.

“Every year, my business is growing, and my photography skills are getting better year after year.”

Nathan has hosted six ‘Nature Through My Autistic Eyes’ photography exhibitions in Newcastle Library with two upcoming exhibitions this year (May 13 to 20, and December 2 to 9, during library opening times).

“I have attended loads of craft fairs, markets and events over the past 10 years, including Saintfield Market, which takes place on the 2nd and 4th Saturday of every month, which I enjoy.”

Nat Photography NI’s studio and workshop is based in Annalong, where Nathan’s photography work is on display and available to buy.

Looking to the future, Nathan revealed: “In the next 10 years, I would love to host more exhibitions, to help Nat Photography Northern Ireland gain even more success.

“I would also love to win a photography award; I believe everything will happen at the right time and at the right moment.”

It seems there’s no stopping Nathan, as he continues to impress and influence with his talent.

“I have met loads of supporters over the past 10 years and I would like to say a massive ‘thank you’ for supporting Nat Photography NI and purchasing my photography work.

“It really means a lot to me, and I really appreciate everyone’s kind support.”

You can follow Nathan’s photography journey at ‘Nat Photography Northern Ireland’ on Facebook and Instagram.