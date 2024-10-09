National Autistic Society Larne and Carrickfergus Branch seeking volunteers
In a post on their Facebook page, the group highlighted that volunteers are particularly needed to help with Sensory Squad one Saturday morning each month.
"This is our youngest group for toddlers until approximately 6 years,” the group added. “Lots of sensory play, arts and crafts and soft play. Ashleigh needs help to set up sensory play trays and art materials, set up and serve refreshments, and clean up at the end of the session.”
The session currently cannot start up again due to lack of volunteers.
Volunteers are also urgently required for Junior or Senior Youth club on alternative Friday evenings from 6.30pm-8.30pm.
"Choose between the 6-11 years or 11-16+ years,” the post added. “We need help setting up, manning the tuck shop, supervising crafts, playing games, setting up refreshments and clearing up after.
“Volunteers must be aged 18+. For more information please message the Facebook page or email [email protected].”
