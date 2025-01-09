Caolum McCabe. Pic: Bry Coles

​Local fashion designer Caólum McCabe has secured funding from the National Lottery ahead of his first womenswear collection in 2025.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

​He explained how the funding will help him achieve his goals for the year, and paid thanks to Sinn Fein MLA Liz Kimmins for her ‘support and direction’.

“Thanks to the National Lottery players and money raised for good causes, through the Arts Council of Northern Ireland under their Project Funding for Individual Artists Programme, I am delighted to receive support,” he said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“It enables me to invest in my design work, expand upon my studio equipment and engage with Irish mills and factories to further strengthen the textile industry here in Northern Ireland. I aspire to create a brand here at home harnessing the craft and homegrown talent.

Caolum Byrne pictured with his Senior Stylist Aoife McGuigan, who is also from Newry. Pic: Bry Coles

“The lived experience of those creating in Ireland is often a struggle, particularly for fashion and textile practitioners. It’s incredibly challenging to resist the pull of relocating to the larger than life cities such as London where the fashion and textile industries thrive. Having studied at the Arts University in Bournemouth, then working under namesake British Fashion Labels such as Vivienne Westwood and then S.S. DALEY; while I sought out many new contacts, opportunities and came to grips with the day to day functioning of a label, I realised I needed home more than ever before.

“Returning home allowed me to authentically connect with my heritage, history and firmly establish my design identity. In England I garnered the tools of the trade, but in Ireland I found myself. This inspired me to embark on a solo design career.

“Ireland is experiencing a cultural renaissance, with its creative industries leading a charge that has placed the nation firmly on the global map of contemporary arts and culture. This year, Irish musicians, actors, and artists have continued to make their mark worldwide, reinforcing Ireland’s position as a cradle of creativity. With 2024 having been described as reaching ‘Peak Ireland’ the timing of this support feels right.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I’d like to give special thanks to Liz Kimmins (MLA Sinn Féin) who provided me with great support and direction in this process. I’d also like to thank the National Lottery players and money raised for good causes one more time. Support like this does so many things for creatives like me. It has re-instilled faith in myself, and even more passion in my work.”

Caolum McCabe with Emma Daly from Asset Models. Pic: Bry Coles

The former St Joseph’s Boys’ High School pupil and resident of John Martin Gardens explained how he has held a passion for fashion from a young age.

“There was always a fascination with clothes for sure,” he said.

“My earliest memories are of me sat under my granny Anna’s sewing machine at her legs, drawing princess Aurora from the old VHS tape in that stunning shade of cerulean and lapis blue dress. Art has always been a significant part of my life, especially in my teens when I was just coming to terms with my sexuality as a gay man. Art has always been a crutch for me, and fashion happened to be my outlet.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“I suppose I always felt it as my calling, but at 17 I couldn’t see how it would be taken seriously as a career. I was always told it’s an extremely difficult and cut throat industry. For that reason, I took myself away from it and tried to pursue make-up, and then on a whim applied for fashion because I knew I would regret it later on my life.”