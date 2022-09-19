National moment of reflection: services held at Mossley Mill and Castle Gardens

The candle-lit services were also an opportunity to look back and reflect on the late Queen’s legacy and to give thanks for her 70 years of selfless duty, Antrim and Newtownabbey Council explained.

Music representing all four corners of the United Kingdom was played during the services by the Lowry string quartet; this included; Lord of the Church We Pray for our Renewing; Abide with Me, Guide Me O Thou Great Redeemer and Jerusalem.

At Mossley Mill, the Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Alderman Stephen Ross, paid tribute to the late monarch. He said: “Queen Elizabeth II was a queen for us all. She served us in this borough, in Northern Ireland, Scotland, Wales and England – her United Kingdom ,which since the sad news of her passing has been united in grief.

Residents taking part in the candlelight service at Mossley Mill on Sunday

“She devoted her life to all the people of the United Kingdom and indeed the Commonwealth, and as we come together this evening in our borough we share this moment with our fellow citizens across her United Kingdom to say thank You Ma’am. “

At the Platinum Jubilee Garden at Antrim Castle Gardens, the Deputy Mayor, Councillor Leah Smyth, said: “Just a few months ago it was an honour for me to attend the opening of this Platinum Jubilee Garden during the platinum jubilee weekend, which was commissioned as a lasting legacy to Her Majesty the Queen. A few short months later it is hard to believe that this evening, is the eve of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II’s funeral.

“Her passing on Thursday, 8 September, was a moment we all knew would come but a moment we were not ready for. But as Her Majesty once said grief is the price we pay for love.”

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey Alderman Stephen Ross and elected members were joined by residents of the borough for a national moment of reflection at Mossley Mill on Sunday.

A nationwide moment of silence was observed at 8pm joining millions across the United Kingdom to reflect. Both events concluded with the National Anthem.

The Deputy Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Leah Smyth and colleagues at the national moment of reflection candle-light service at the Platinum Jubilee Garden at Antrim Castle Gardens Photos by Kelvin Boyes / Press Eye.

Members of the public paying tribute to Queen Elizabeth II at Antrim Castle Gardens.