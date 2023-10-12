The finalists in the Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Awards 2023 have been announced.

The new NI Apprenticeship Awards celebrate and highlight the incredible work of apprentices, employers and training providers Picture: National World

These awards are being hosted for the first time in 2023 by National World – publishers of Northern Ireland World website and newspaper titles including the News Letter, Derry Journal and numerous weekly papers.

National World Events host eight apprenticeship awards across the UK and are proud to now bring them to Northern Ireland this year.

These inaugural awards recognise apprentices, the education providers and employers that are flying the flag for apprenticeships across a variety of categories.

The winners will be announced at the awards ceremony on Wednesday, October 25 at the Hilton Belfast. Guests will enjoy a three-course meal with drinks along with a night of entertainment.

Who are the finalists in each category?

Now that judging has been completed, the following are the finalists in each category.

Digital Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a level 6 qualification or above. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before July 2022.

Simon Bamford, nominated for demonstrating “a high level of versatility and capability” in respect of his contribution to the IT & Innovation Unit within Lisburn and Castlereagh City Council.

Nikkala Pokojski, nominated for showing “exceptional commitment, passion, enthusiasm and technical excellence” at Kainos Software Ltd.

SME Employer of the Year

Celebrating businesses, with up to 249 employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme.

Funds-Axis Limited – The Funds-Axis FinTech Apprenticeship program is a four-year programme that offers apprentices the opportunity to gain experience in leading financial global investment management companies and the technology sector.

Irwin M&E Limited – the company has been running an apprenticeship programme in partnership with local colleges for the past 25 years and considers itself the ‘go to’ local employer for apprenticeships.

Professional Services Apprentice

Open to apprentices who work within the professional services sector and were enrolled in their programme by July 22.

Mary-Jayne McCormick, nominated for the growth in her confidence, progress and skills as she has become firmly regarded as a vital part of the team at Eden @ South Lake. Her determination to succeed has resulted in the investment of additional training.

Hannah Cameron, nominated for not only her continued high quality of work and peripheral investment in the team at PriceWaterhouseCoopers, but also for demonstrating great resilience and showing dedication and compassion to those around her despite going through immensely difficult circumstances.

Diversity and Inclusion sponsored by Apex Housing Association

Open to all employers that run an apprenticeship programme which actively encourages diversity and inclusion.

Viberoptix

Community Sports Network

Irwin M&E

Intermediate / Level 2 Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a Level 2 qualification (equivalent to GCSE passes at grades 4–9). Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before July 22.

Sean Drain, nominated as a valuable member of staff and team member within the electrical engineering team at John Thompson & Sons, where there are high hopes for him and every confidence that he will have a very successful career in engineering.

Chris Maher, who was nominated for his dedication to changing his career directions to pursue a professional career to become an electrical engineer. Within the first few months of his apprenticeship with John Thompson & Sons, engineering management knew Chris had the right attitude and aptitude and quickly became a valuable member of the electrical maintenance team.

Agricultural Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Cranswick

Open to apprentices who work within the agricultural sectors and were enrolled in their programme by July 22.

David Henderson, who was nominated as his five-year apprenticeship journey demonstrates his “commitment, adaptability and dedication” since joining as a school leaver in June 2018 to becoming a highly valued team member of Moore Concrete.

Zak Smyth, nominated as he is seen as “the perfect example” of how Cranswick Country Foods (Ballymena) tries to develop its future generations of butchers. He is described as “a credit to himself and his family” and Cranswick says they it is “very lucky and proud” to have him as part of the team.

Engineering / Manufacturing Apprentice of the Year

Open to apprentices who work within the engineering or manufacturing sectors and were enrolled in their programme by July 22.

David Henderson, nominated as his five-year apprenticeship journey at Moore Concrete demonstrates his “commitment, adaptability and dedication since joining as a school leaver in June 2018, to becoming a highly valued team member”.

Carter McKnight, described as “an exceptional asset to Randox from day one”. He is said to “regularly exceed expectations both in work output as well as innovative suggestions in the field of robotics and mechatronics systems”.

Jonathan McVeigh, nominated for his commitment to balancing his his work commitments at FM Environmental Ltd and study at Southern Regional College, Newry in a positive manner. His “excellent communication and teamwork skills” have also been highlighted.

Jonathon Kearney, nominated for excelling in his course at Southern Regional College (Portadown) and work at ABP Linden to date, where he is described as an “exemplary employee and ambassador for the apprenticeship programme”.

Large Employer of the Year - sponsored by Royal Air Force Regular & Reserve

Open to businesses, with 250+ employees, which offer an apprenticeship programme

Viberoptix has demonstrated how apprenticeships can shape the future of both a business and a person, supporting and celebrating growth and success for both.

Dale Farm forges an exceptional career pathway for school leavers to become future leaders in Northern Ireland's largest industry, agri-food, through its Higher Level Apprenticeship programme.

Lisburn & Castlereagh City Council, through its apprenticeship programme, has widened access to professions while diversifying the workforce. It facilitates opportunities in a wide range of services such as parks and amenities, communities, corporate communications and HR.

CME Group offers a unique Higher Level Apprenticeship permitting Computing Systems students to experience multiple aspects of working in a global financial technology company.

Training Provider/Programme of the Year, sponsored by OCN NI

Open to colleges, organisations or businesses that provide the training element of an apprenticeship programme to a business or organisation.

Ulster University is the largest provider of degree apprenticeships in Northern Ireland, partnering with over 120 employers it is recognised in the UK’s best 50 apprenticeship training providers.

Community Sports Network provides young people with the opportunity to be supported by S4D facilitators in actual community settings and experiencing the challenges of working with different age groups and abilities in sport.

Ulster University's School of Computing boasts a well-established, three-semester, part-time BSc Computing Systems degree, which from its inception in 2012, has matured, and become prominent in the Higher Level Apprenticeship degree market in Northern Ireland.

Degree Apprentice of the Year, sponsored by Ulster University

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a Level 6 or above qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before July 2022.

Ryan Buchanan, nominated for his commitment to grasp every opportunity from his apprenticeship at Danske Bank UK to grow personally, academically,and professionally. He is described as someone who “consistently overdelivers, delights customers and fully engages with his colleagues”.

Daniel Warke shows drive and passion and is someone who makes a significant contribution to the award-winning team at ICC Belfast, Waterfront Hall and Ulster Hall in the role of customer service and event operations apprentice.

Declan Larkin, nominated for his “unmatched commitment, dedication and contributions” to the Kainos Earn as you Learn apprentice programme.

Hannah MacHugh, a consultant at Deloitte, specialising in Oracle implementations, who has proven herself to show “amazing capacity to complete a variety of roles in a timely and successful manner”.

Higher Apprentice of the Year

For an outstanding apprentice who is currently studying for a Level 4 or 5 qualification. Apprentices should be enrolled on an apprenticeship scheme before July 2022.