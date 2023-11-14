National World Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Awards winners feature in special digital magazine
The first Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Awards hosted by National World – publishers of this website – celebrated the wealth of opportunities available to apprentices and the business community in Northern Ireland.
The awards were launched to recognise the hard work and accomplishments of Northern Ireland’s star apprentices, as well as the area’s employers, training providers and mentors.