Register
BREAKING

National World Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Awards winners feature in special digital magazine

The first Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Awards hosted by National World – publishers of this website – celebrated the wealth of opportunities available to apprentices and the business community in Northern Ireland.
By Valerie Martin
Published 14th Nov 2023, 11:45 GMT
Watch more of our videos on Shots! 
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

The awards were launched to recognise the hard work and accomplishments of Northern Ireland’s star apprentices, as well as the area’s employers, training providers and mentors.

We were so pleased with the success of the awards that we’ve now created a special digital supplement featuring all the fabulous winners taken at the gala ceremony in the Hilton in Belfast. Click here to check it out.

Related topics:Northern Ireland