National World Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Awards winners revealed at gala night in Hilton Hotel, Belfast

A glittering night of celebration was enjoyed at the first Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Awards hosted by National World, publishers of this website.

Finalists and guests gathered in the Hilton, Belfast for a gala evening to highlight the wealth of opportunities available in Northern Ireland in a diverse range of fields from agriculture and manufacturing to commerce and IT.

Apprenticeships open up so many career possibilities, not just for young people, but for anyone looking to learn new skills and the evening was the perfect way to promote these rewarding opportunities.

The awards were launched to recognise the hard work and accomplishments of Northern Ireland’s star apprentices, as well as the area’s employers, training providers and mentors.

Celebrating success at the National World Northern Ireland World Apprenticeship Awards 2023 in the Hilton, Belfast. Picture: Tony Hendron.

A panel of judges had the unenviable task of carefully scoring every nomination in each of the 11 categories ahead of the awards night, when the winners were announced.

Host for the evening, Barra Best, made sure everyone had a relaxed and memorable evening.

The winners are: