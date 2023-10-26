National World Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Awards winners revealed at gala night in Hilton Hotel, Belfast
and live on Freeview channel 276
Finalists and guests gathered in the Hilton, Belfast for a gala evening to highlight the wealth of opportunities available in Northern Ireland in a diverse range of fields from agriculture and manufacturing to commerce and IT.
Apprenticeships open up so many career possibilities, not just for young people, but for anyone looking to learn new skills and the evening was the perfect way to promote these rewarding opportunities.
Advertisement
Advertisement
The awards were launched to recognise the hard work and accomplishments of Northern Ireland’s star apprentices, as well as the area’s employers, training providers and mentors.
A panel of judges had the unenviable task of carefully scoring every nomination in each of the 11 categories ahead of the awards night, when the winners were announced.
Host for the evening, Barra Best, made sure everyone had a relaxed and memorable evening.
The winners are:
- Intermediate Apprentice of the Year – to celebrate outstanding apprentices studying for a level 2 qualification: Sean Drain.
- Higher Apprentice of the Year – to celebrate outstanding apprentices studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification: Kelly Eileen Irwin.
- Degree Apprentice of the Year – to celebrate outstanding apprentices studying for a level 6 or above qualification: Declan Larkin.
- Engineering / manufacturing Apprentice of the Year – to celebrate apprentices who work in the engineering or manufacturing industries: Jonathan McVeigh.
- Digital Apprentice of the Year – to celebrate apprentices who work within the technology and digital sectors: Nikkala Pokojski.
- Professional Services Apprentice of the Year – to celebrate apprentices who work in the professional services sector: Hannah Cameron.
- Agricultural Apprentice of the Year – to celebrate apprentices who work within the agricultural sectors: David Henderson.
- Diversity and Inclusion – to celebrate employers that run an apprenticeship programme which actively encourages diversity and inclusion: Viberoptix.
- SME Employer of the Year – to celebrate businesses with up to 249 employees that offer an apprenticeship programme: Irwin M&E Ltd.
- Large Employer of the Year – to celebrate businesses that employ 250+ who offer an apprenticeship programme: CME Group.
- Training provider / programme of the Year – to celebrate those that provide the training element of an apprenticeship programme: Ulster University.