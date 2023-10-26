Register
BREAKING
UK Space Agency -Axiom deal will see first all-UK space mission
NHS waiting lists could reach 8m by next summer
Senior Tory names himself as MP arrested on suspicion of rape
1.7m people could have dementia in the UK by 2040
UK calls for 'pause' in Israel-Hamas conflict but rejects ceasefire
At least 16 dead in shooting in Maine as suspect still at large

National World Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Awards winners revealed at gala night in Hilton Hotel, Belfast

A glittering night of celebration was enjoyed at the first Northern Ireland Apprenticeship Awards hosted by National World, publishers of this website.
By Valerie Martin
Published 26th Oct 2023, 14:48 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 16:13 BST
Watch more of our videos on Shots!
and live on Freeview channel 276
Visit Shots! now

Finalists and guests gathered in the Hilton, Belfast for a gala evening to highlight the wealth of opportunities available in Northern Ireland in a diverse range of fields from agriculture and manufacturing to commerce and IT.

Apprenticeships open up so many career possibilities, not just for young people, but for anyone looking to learn new skills and the evening was the perfect way to promote these rewarding opportunities.

The awards were launched to recognise the hard work and accomplishments of Northern Ireland’s star apprentices, as well as the area’s employers, training providers and mentors.

Most Popular
Celebrating success at the National World Northern Ireland World Apprenticeship Awards 2023 in the Hilton, Belfast. Picture: Tony Hendron.Celebrating success at the National World Northern Ireland World Apprenticeship Awards 2023 in the Hilton, Belfast. Picture: Tony Hendron.
Celebrating success at the National World Northern Ireland World Apprenticeship Awards 2023 in the Hilton, Belfast. Picture: Tony Hendron.

A panel of judges had the unenviable task of carefully scoring every nomination in each of the 11 categories ahead of the awards night, when the winners were announced.

Host for the evening, Barra Best, made sure everyone had a relaxed and memorable evening.

The winners are:

  • Intermediate Apprentice of the Yearto celebrate outstanding apprentices studying for a level 2 qualification: Sean Drain.
  • Higher Apprentice of the Yearto celebrate outstanding apprentices studying for a level 4 or 5 qualification: Kelly Eileen Irwin.
  • Degree Apprentice of the Yearto celebrate outstanding apprentices studying for a level 6 or above qualification: Declan Larkin.
  • Engineering / manufacturing Apprentice of the Year to celebrate apprentices who work in the engineering or manufacturing industries: Jonathan McVeigh.
  • Digital Apprentice of the Year to celebrate apprentices who work within the technology and digital sectors: Nikkala Pokojski.
  • Professional Services Apprentice of the Year to celebrate apprentices who work in the professional services sector: Hannah Cameron.
  • Agricultural Apprentice of the Yearto celebrate apprentices who work within the agricultural sectors: David Henderson.
  • Diversity and Inclusionto celebrate employers that run an apprenticeship programme which actively encourages diversity and inclusion: Viberoptix.
  • SME Employer of the Yearto celebrate businesses with up to 249 employees that offer an apprenticeship programme: Irwin M&E Ltd.
  • Large Employer of the Yearto celebrate businesses that employ 250+ who offer an apprenticeship programme: CME Group.
  • Training provider / programme of the Year to celebrate those that provide the training element of an apprenticeship programme: Ulster University.
Related topics:Northern Ireland