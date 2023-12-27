Native oak tree planted in Newtownabbey in honour of King Charles' coronation

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council has proudly accepted the gift of a native oak tree which was donated by the Queen’s Green Canopy and presented by the Lord-Lieutenant of County Antrim, Mr David McCorkell.

It was the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) ambition to plant a tree in each Lieutenancy to serve as a lasting tribute to the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.

The tree was planted in the dedicated Coronation Garden, located at Hazelbank Park. The garden has already welcomed 200,000 visitors and continues to grow in popularity since its official opening in May.

The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper, said: “The Council is delighted to accept the tree donation from the Lord-Lieutenant in honour of the King’s coronation. It is a fitting tribute to the council that goes towards the Council’s One Million Tree count and enhances our local biodiversity.”

Pictured at The Coronation Garden, Hazelbank Park, are from left: The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper BEM; The Lord-Lieutenant, David McCorkell KStJ and Cadet Staff Sergeant, Kaitlyn Beggs. Picture: Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council

The Lord-Lieutenant, David McCorkell added: “I am delighted that the tree donated by the Queen’s Green Canopy to mark the Coronation has been planted in the Coronation Garden in Hazelbank Park. As Their Majesties The King and Queen opened the Garden in May, it was the perfect place to plant it.”