Native oak tree planted in Newtownabbey in honour of King Charles' coronation
It was the Queen’s Green Canopy (QGC) ambition to plant a tree in each Lieutenancy to serve as a lasting tribute to the Coronation of Their Majesties King Charles III and Queen Camilla.
The tree was planted in the dedicated Coronation Garden, located at Hazelbank Park. The garden has already welcomed 200,000 visitors and continues to grow in popularity since its official opening in May.
The Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Mark Cooper, said: “The Council is delighted to accept the tree donation from the Lord-Lieutenant in honour of the King’s coronation. It is a fitting tribute to the council that goes towards the Council’s One Million Tree count and enhances our local biodiversity.”
The Lord-Lieutenant, David McCorkell added: “I am delighted that the tree donated by the Queen’s Green Canopy to mark the Coronation has been planted in the Coronation Garden in Hazelbank Park. As Their Majesties The King and Queen opened the Garden in May, it was the perfect place to plant it.”
Residents of the borough are encouraged to support the council with their One Million Tree target by registering a recently planted tree.