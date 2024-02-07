Neil MacLaren. Photo issued by PSNI

Neil MacLaren, 54, was last seen in mainland Europe and is thought to have been making his way back to Northern Ireland.

PSNI Mid and East Antrim stated: “There is increasing concern regarding the whereabouts of Mr Alfred Neil MacLaren who family and friends have not heard from since 01/02/24.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

"Neil is from the Whitehead area and has been travelling in his campervan since May 2023, however, he is believed to have made recent plans to return to Northern Ireland.

'Holly' is travelling with Neil. Photo issued by PSNI

"Neil is travelling with his dog, ‘Holly’, a 13-year-old brown spaniel and there is concern that he may have taken ill somewhere remote but is unable to contact anyone.”