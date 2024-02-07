Register
BREAKING

Neil MacLaren: ‘increasing concern’ over whereabouts of Whitehead man

Police are appealing for the public’s help in locating a missing Whitehead man amid concern he may have taken ill.
By The Newsroom
Published 7th Feb 2024, 12:06 GMT
Updated 7th Feb 2024, 13:12 GMT
Neil MacLaren. Photo issued by PSNINeil MacLaren. Photo issued by PSNI
Neil MacLaren. Photo issued by PSNI

Neil MacLaren, 54, was last seen in mainland Europe and is thought to have been making his way back to Northern Ireland.

PSNI Mid and East Antrim stated: “There is increasing concern regarding the whereabouts of Mr Alfred Neil MacLaren who family and friends have not heard from since 01/02/24.

"Neil is from the Whitehead area and has been travelling in his campervan since May 2023, however, he is believed to have made recent plans to return to Northern Ireland.

Most Popular
'Holly' is travelling with Neil. Photo issued by PSNI'Holly' is travelling with Neil. Photo issued by PSNI
'Holly' is travelling with Neil. Photo issued by PSNI
Read More
Advice for motorists ahead of NI Water work at key junction on A2 Belfast Road, ...

"Neil is travelling with his dog, ‘Holly’, a 13-year-old brown spaniel and there is concern that he may have taken ill somewhere remote but is unable to contact anyone.”

If anyone has any information in relation to Neil, they are asked to contact 101 and quote serial number 693 of 06/02/24.

Related topics:PoliceEuropeNorthern Ireland