An east Antrim butchers has been chosen as being amongst the very best right across the United Kingdom.

Glengormley-based Nesbitt’s Quality Meats was awarded a Highly Commended title in the butcher category of the prestigious Countryside Alliance Awards for Rural Enterprise at a distinguished ceremony held at the House of Lords in London.

The Countryside Alliance Awards, often known as the ‘Rural Oscars’, celebrate rural businesses, communities, and individuals who make significant contributions to the countryside.

Run across the length and breadth of the United Kingdom, they recognise and reward rural businesses and individuals who go above and beyond in their contributions to the community in five categories.

The accolade for Nesbitt’s Quality Meats comes after the business clinched the title of Northern Ireland Rural Enterprise of the Year in the Butcher category earlier this year at the Titanic Belfast, paving the way for their recognition at national level.

The Countryside Alliance Awards, now celebrating their 17th year, honour businesses that excel in their industry. The butcher category celebrates butchers who are providing that key link between local people and the farms and fields that surround them. It commends those who have high regard for animal welfare and who put their community on the map through the quality local produce they sell.

One of the judges for the Countryside Alliance Awards commented: “This is a fantastic butcher’s shop that has been serving the community for over 30 years and where they believe in supporting local farmers and promoting sustainable practices. The butchers here are experts in their craft and are always ready to provide helpful hints to satisfy every customer.”

A spokesperson for the Glencairn Park butchers said they had a fantastic time in London at the House of Lords representing Northern Ireland in the awards.

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly with award recipients, Alastair, Philip and Sharon Bonar of Nesbitt's Quality Meats, awarded ‘Highly Commended’ in the Butcher category of the prestigious Countryside Alliance Awards for Rural Enterprise. Picture: Pacemaker

"We got to meet some fantastic businesses from across England, Scotland and Wales (and of course NI) who are passionate about selling local produce and supporting local businesses.

“We were absolutely delighted to finish runner up in the Butchers Category winning the UK Highly Commended Butcher 2024.Thank you again to all who voted for us earlier in the year and gave us the amazing experience of being here.”

Mayor of Antrim and Newtownabbey, Councillor Neil Kelly, expressed his delight upon hearing of the national recognition for the Newtownabbey-based butchers.

"Being highly commended is a testament to the exceptional service, sustainability efforts, customer experience and animal welfare Nesbitt’s Quality Meats deliver. They are a great ambassador, not only for our borough, but for the whole of Northern Ireland who they represented so well. I am thrilled to see them recognised on a national stage and commend them for their achievement”, he said.

News of the success of Nesbitt’s Quality Meats at the prestigious UK-wide awards was welcomed by the shop’s customers, who posted many messages of congratulations on social media.