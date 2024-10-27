'Never in a million years did I think I would have breast cancer but screening saved my life'

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

Two Northern Ireland women have shared how they were in complete shock at finding out they had breast cancer after attending screening for the first time.

Catherine Bell and Wendy Dalzell were both invited to attend breast screening at the age of 50 and neither had any symptoms of breast cancer before their appointments.

53-year-old Catherine admitted she wasn’t planning to attend her screening appointment when she received the invitation in January 2021 as she felt fit and healthy.

However, for some reason she just felt she had to go.

Catherine Bell (left) and Wendy Dalzell (right) have opened up about being diagnosed with breast cancer after attending screening for the first time. Also included is AnnMarie Wilson, assistant practitioner at the Western Health and Social Care Trust. Pictures: Public Health Agency

Catherine said: “Never in a million years did I think I would have breast cancer. I have no idea why I changed my mind about going to my appointment, but I did and I’m so grateful. Screening saved my life.”

After attending her screening appointment, Catherine was recalled for more tests and not long after, she found out she had stage one breast cancer. Catherine underwent six rounds of chemotherapy and a double mastectomy.

“My breast cancer was caught very early but it was still a complete and utter shock. I had to have chemotherapy because the type of cancer I had meant it could spread very quickly. It was tough, but the support I received within the hospital was amazing. The first thing any mum thinks about is her children and that’s what I kept thinking about. I knew I had to get myself through it and I did.

"If I hadn’t of went to that screening appointment there is a good chance I wouldn’t be here today. I don’t know how far it would have spread or anything.

"Sometimes you don’t want to think about it, but sometimes you do because you have to be grateful for where you are now.

"I would advise anybody to go to their screening appointment. I wasn’t sick, I didn’t have a lump, I had no symptoms but I ended up with cancer and now I’m out the other side all because I was screened and my cancer was caught early.”

People aged 50 to 70 who are registered with a GP as female and live in Northern Ireland are invited for a breast screening mammogram every three years.

All women will be offered a breast screening appointment for the first time before the age of 53. Those aged over 70 years are not automatically invited for screening, but are encouraged to continue attending every three years by phoning their local screening unit and requesting an appointment.

Wendy Dalzell (52) was also diagnosed with breast cancer after attending her first screening appointment.

"When I found out I had cancer, I was shocked but I couldn’t register it as I had so much going on in my life. My father had been going through end of life treatment and he died two weeks after my diagnosis so I found it all very difficult. However, I knew I had to keep my head up and get through it,” she said.

Wendy underwent surgery and radiotherapy and is now taking medication for the next 10 years.

"The hospital staff were like life angels, they became like my family. I never felt alone, there was always someone there to talk to.

"I had no symptoms at all before I went to my screening appointment. I wasn’t nervous at all going because to me it’s something I feel you must do as it could save your life.”

The Public Health Agency (PHA) is urging all women to ‘be breast aware’ and consider attending for screening when invited. In 2023, 87,243 women across Northern Ireland were invited for screening with 64,372 attending.

Dr Sinead McGuinness, Public Health Consultant at the PHA said: “There were around 1,600 cases of breast cancer diagnosed in Northern Ireland in 2021. While breast cancer can occur at any age, the risk of developing it increases with age and most occur in women over the age of 50.

"I would encourage all those who are invited to consider attending for screening. If breast cancer is found early, there is a better chance that treatment will be successful.

"It is also important for women to be breast aware and look out for changes in the appearance of their breasts such as a change in size or outline of either breast, especially those caused by arm movement; any puckering, dimpling or redness of the skin; or veins that stand out more than usual.

"Many changes are harmless but all should be checked immediately by a GP. If the change is due to cancer, earlier detection may mean simpler and more successful treatment.

“Regular breast screening reduces the risk of death from breast cancer. On average one life will be saved from breast cancer for every 200 women screened every three years from the age of 50 to 70.”

For more information on breast cancer, visit www.becancerawareni.info/breast-cancer

The breast awareness five-point code:

Know what is normal for you.

Know what changes to look and feel for.

Look and feel.

Report any changes to your GP immediately.

Attend for breast screening from the age of 50.

The PHA advises there are a number of changes that could indicate that cancer may be present and it is important to check for these regularly.

There is no set way to check your breasts but you can become familiar by looking at and feeling them in any way that is best for you, e.g. in the bath, shower, or when dressing. It is important to feel all parts of your breasts, including your nipples and in and around your armpits. If you are worried about any change at all, you should contact your GP.

Breast awareness: changes to look out for

Appearance – A change in the size or outline of either breast, especially those caused by arm movement; puckering, dimpling or redness of the skin; veins that stand out more than usual.

A change in the size or outline of either breast, especially those caused by arm movement; puckering, dimpling or redness of the skin; veins that stand out more than usual. Lumps – lumps or thickening in either breast that feel different from the other breast; swelling or lumps under your armpit or around your collarbone.

lumps or thickening in either breast that feel different from the other breast; swelling or lumps under your armpit or around your collarbone. Nipple changes – a nipple that has become pulled in, changed shape; signs of nipple discharge, bleeding, rash or crusted, flaky skin.