An application has been lodged with Mid and East Antrim Borough Council’s planning department for the proposed installation of a full-size floodlit 3G football pitch and spectator stand at Whitehead Youth Centre.

The application has been made by an agent for replacement of a grass pitch at Castleview Road for Whitehead Eagles Football Club.

A supporting statement submitted with the application says: “This application, made on behalf of Whitehead Eagles FC and Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, seeks to include improvement works via the installation of a new 3G playing surface, floodlighting and a spectator stand.”

The proposed upgrade will include a larger pitch, four 18-metre floodlighting columns; a spectator stand for 100-200 spectators; asphalt path around the pitch perimeter; drainage improvements; four-metre high perimeter fencing down each side of the pitch, including an entrance gate; a 5.5m high ball-stop fencing behind each goal; acoustic fencing behind each goal and 1.2m high fencing surrounding the pitch to offer protection to spectators watching from the pitch side.

Whitehead Youth Centre. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

The report states the existing grass pitch is a “key community facility in close proximity to Whitehead Youth Centre and Whitehead Primary School, making it readily available for use by young people”.

“The area’s role in promoting physical activity and social interaction makes it a valuable asset to the Whitehead area, contributing to the overall health and integration of the community.

“The proposed improvement works provide an opportunity for investment into the local community offering both immediate and long-term benefits.

Castleview Road pitch. Pic: Google

“With the installation of a fence to shield the neighbouring play park and roads, users can continue to utilise pitches on site without the risk of stray balls, making the site safer for all users.

“By improving the pitch facilities of the Whitehead recreation grounds, it becomes a more attractive and safer place for sports and recreational activities. This can encourage greater use by local teams, schools, and community groups.

“The inclusion of a new spectator area could make this pitch a potential option for use for bigger games or events. The improved recreation grounds can serve as a hub for community engagement, creating more opportunities for social interaction and economic gain across the community.

“Regarding long-term community benefits, the installation of access gates for pitch maintenance ensures that the grounds can be easily and regularly maintained, preserving the quality of the pitch for years to come. A well maintained pitch will also attract more events such as local tournaments or sports days, which can bring additional economic benefits to the community.

“The proposed improvements not only address practical safety of the site but also contribute to the building of a more engaged community. Such investments often lead to increased usage of the facilities, greater community pride, economic gain, and enhanced local quality of life.”

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter