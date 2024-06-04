New 40-dwelling housing development approved for Magherafelt
The planning application was lodged by Clyde Shanks, Belfast, on behalf of Mullaghboy Construction Ltd, Desertmartin Road, Magherafelt.
In their report, Mid Ulster District Council planning officers wrote: “The proposed development is a major application for a housing development of 42 dwellings on a site extending to 2.21ha.
“The site is on land zoned for housing development in the Magherafelt Area Plan 2015. Access to the site is from the Coolshiney Road, at a point close to the recent housing development of Foxfield Park.
“A right-turn lane has been provided on the Coolshinney Road as part of Foxfield Park development and that right-turn lane will also serve the proposed development.
“The access into the proposed development extends through this site and will also serve another housing site for 18 dwellings, which is being recommended for approval as a delegated application.
“The proposal is considered to meet all the relevant policy tests and the Key Site requirements. Therefore, the application is being recommended for approval.”
The housing development will include 30 semi-detached dwellings and 12 detached houses.
François Vincent, Local Democracy Reporter