Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Planning permission has been granted for the erection of 42 dwellings on lands adjacent to the Coolshinney Road and Thornhill, in Magherafelt.

The planning application was lodged by Clyde Shanks, Belfast, on behalf of Mullaghboy Construction Ltd, Desertmartin Road, Magherafelt.

In their report, Mid Ulster District Council planning officers wrote: “The proposed development is a major application for a housing development of 42 dwellings on a site extending to 2.21ha.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“The site is on land zoned for housing development in the Magherafelt Area Plan 2015. Access to the site is from the Coolshiney Road, at a point close to the recent housing development of Foxfield Park.

The approved layout for the new housing development on lands adjacent to the Coolshinney Road and Thornhill, in Magherafelt. Credit: Mid Ulster planning porta

“A right-turn lane has been provided on the Coolshinney Road as part of Foxfield Park development and that right-turn lane will also serve the proposed development.

“The access into the proposed development extends through this site and will also serve another housing site for 18 dwellings, which is being recommended for approval as a delegated application.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The proposal is considered to meet all the relevant policy tests and the Key Site requirements. Therefore, the application is being recommended for approval.”

The housing development will include 30 semi-detached dwellings and 12 detached houses.