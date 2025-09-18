New 'Alien Invasion' themed Laser Tag to open soon at Airtastic in Craigavon

A new Laser Tag arena is the latest offering from the hugely popular Airtastic in Craigavon.

The indoor arena, featuring state-of-the-art equipment and an exciting ‘Alien Invasion’ theme, will be opening in November.

A brand-new indoor Laser Tag arena will be opening in November 2025 at Airtastic Craigavon, Co Armagh featuring state-of-the-art equipment, and an exciting ‘Alien Invasion’ theme.

It’s the latest craze and Airtastic is ‘thrilled’ to be bringing this new fun activity to Craigavon.

Already Airtastic is buzzing with a great selection of activities including the space adventure themed Mini Golf, Ten Pin Bowling, Trampoline and Ninja, Soft Play and the NY Kitchen diner, serving up American style food and drinks.

This is a ‘significant financial investment’ with work carried out by local traders. Plus it is creating more jobs for the area.

Thomas Fegan, Business Operations Director for Airtastic Entertainment Centres, said: “We’re delighted to be bringing Laser Tag to Airtastic Craigavon! It’s going to be a fantastic addition to the centre and something that both kids and adults will love.

"Our Laser Tag arenas in Bangor, Belfast, Lisburn and Kildare have been hugely popular, so we’re confident it will be just as big a hit here in Craigavon.

"It also gives our customers another exciting option for birthday parties, group outings, or even team-building events. We can’t wait for everyone to come and try it!”

Airtastic Craigavon is located in Marlborough Retail Park, Craigavon. Airtastic is now the largest leisure operator across Ireland, providing the perfect entertainment to a wide range of customers of all ages.

“Whether it’s for family fun, kids’ birthday parties, school or group trips, work functions, nights out, or simply an excuse to celebrate the weekend – you name it, Airtastic Entertainment Centres will have it covered!”