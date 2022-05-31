New audio podcast from Carrick writer

Philip Catherwood’s brand new mystery tells the tale of two strangers who connect on a rather unusual voice call.

Callum and Lewis find each other on a seemingly random internet call. Easy mistake. Can happen to anyone... But the more they talk, the more they both realise they are speaking to each other from two different times. One in 2022, one in 1999.

How has this happened? What’s connecting these two strangers? And most importantly, are either of them smart enough to figure it out?

Philip said: The idea for ‘The Dial-Up’ came to me when I thought ‘What if I could speak to someone from the 1990’s? What questions would they ask me? What would they make of our current pandemic that has shut down the world? Would they be impressed with the iPhone? Or the fact we don’t have robots, we just have ‘Alexa’,”

These thoughts became the basis for ‘The Dial-Up’ – a nostalgic filled, puzzlebox sci-fi mystery, with a sharp comparison of our current day, and the 90’s era.”

Philip’s plays have been performed in numerous London Fringe theatres, and ‘The Dial-Up’ is his first audio drama.

You can listen to all four episodes in the series on Spotify or Apple at https://anchor.fm/the-dial-up