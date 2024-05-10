New 'B-Specials' museum proposals to be on show at Loughgall band parade
Hillhaven Flute Band’s annual parade is expected to see a good turnout of spectators and visiting bands from across Co Armagh and further afield.
The event will also offer the chance for people to hear plans to create a Ulster Special Constabulary Musuem in the former Loughgall police station.
A committee was set up earlier this year with the aim of creating a permanent display ‘devoted to the Ulster Special Constabulary and to address competing narratives surrounding it’, according to a flyer about the initiative.
The former Loughgall police station has been secured for the new museum and a fundraising drive is underway.
A spokesperson for Hillhaven Flute Band said: “The goal is to remember and explore 'The B-men' this Friday night at our parade. The station will be open from 6 to 9.30pm to let people see the building, and hear the plans for the future. No funding has been secured. This will be an expensive endeavour. All donations welcome.”
When does the parade start and what route will it take?
A spokesperson for Hillhaven Flute Band said: “The main parade will form up on the Old Road at the junction with Orchard Drive. We will parade at 7.30pm with visiting bands starting 10 minutes after we turn.
- Orchard Drive
- Old Road
- Main Street
- Ballygasey / Cloverden (turn)
- Former police station
What advice is there for road-users?
Police have asked motorists to be aware that from 7pm there will be traffic delays in Loughgall village.
"Diversions will be in place and we will do our very best to accommodate residents to reduce disruption. For motorists passing through the village, we suggest that you find an alternative route or use the diversions put in place,” a PSNI spokesperson said.
"It is anticipated the parade should terminate at 11 o’clock this evening. Thank you for your cooperation.”
Which bands are taking part?
According to the Parades Commission, the following bands may be joining Hillhaven Flute Band’s parade:
- Cormeen Flute Band
- Drumderg Flute Band
- Portadown True Blues
- Portadown Defenders
- Rising Sons of the Valley
- Pride of the Birches
- Mullabrack Accordion Band
- Brackey Flute Band
- Ballymacall Flute Band
- Craigavon Protestant Boys
- Upper Bann Fusiliers
- Markethill Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Kilcluney Volunteers Flute Band
- Armagh True Blues
- Blair Memorial Flute Band
- Bessbrook True Blues
- Monaghan Auld Fife and Drum
- Enniskillen Fusiliers
- Shankill Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Shankill Road Defenders Flute Band
- Regimental Band East Belfast
- Tamnamore Flute Band
- Clogher Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Ballyrea Boyne Defenders Flute Band
- Downshire Guiding Star
- Upper Falls Protestant Boys
- Ballynafeigh Apprentice Boys
- Derrylee Flute Band
- Clogher Valley Grenadiers Flute Band
- Dollingstown Star of the North
- Royal Hillsborough Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Chambre Flute Stewartstown
- Star of David Accordion Band
