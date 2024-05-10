New 'B-Specials' museum proposals to be on show at Loughgall band parade

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Participants and spectators at a band parade in Loughgall on Friday evening will have the opportunity to learn about plans to create an Ulster Special Constabulary Museum in the village.

Hillhaven Flute Band’s annual parade is expected to see a good turnout of spectators and visiting bands from across Co Armagh and further afield.

The event will also offer the chance for people to hear plans to create a Ulster Special Constabulary Musuem in the former Loughgall police station.

A committee was set up earlier this year with the aim of creating a permanent display ‘devoted to the Ulster Special Constabulary and to address competing narratives surrounding it’, according to a flyer about the initiative.

A good turnout of bands is expected at Hillhaven Flute Band's annual parade in Loughgall. Picture: Pacemaker (stock image).

The former Loughgall police station has been secured for the new museum and a fundraising drive is underway.

A spokesperson for Hillhaven Flute Band said: “The goal is to remember and explore 'The B-men' this Friday night at our parade. The station will be open from 6 to 9.30pm to let people see the building, and hear the plans for the future. No funding has been secured. This will be an expensive endeavour. All donations welcome.”

When does the parade start and what route will it take?

A spokesperson for Hillhaven Flute Band said: “The main parade will form up on the Old Road at the junction with Orchard Drive. We will parade at 7.30pm with visiting bands starting 10 minutes after we turn.

Orchard Drive

Old Road

Main Street

Ballygasey / Cloverden (turn)

Former police station

What advice is there for road-users?

Police have asked motorists to be aware that from 7pm there will be traffic delays in Loughgall village.

"Diversions will be in place and we will do our very best to accommodate residents to reduce disruption. For motorists passing through the village, we suggest that you find an alternative route or use the diversions put in place,” a PSNI spokesperson said.

"It is anticipated the parade should terminate at 11 o’clock this evening. Thank you for your cooperation.”

Which bands are taking part?

