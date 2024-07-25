New baby penguins finding their feet at Belfast Zoo
and live on Freeview channel 276
The new arrivals are beginning to become more independent and to explore the penguin pool.
Earlier, in 2015, the zoo welcomed three birds to the flock from Odense Zoo and one each from London Aquarium, Dingle Aquarium and Antwerp Zoo as part of the European collaborative breeding programme.
Just like any expectant parents, it is important to prepare for the new arrivals and, even back in February, zoo keepers were busy getting ready for the breeding season by installing ‘nest rings’ into the penguin enclosure.
More recently, keepers have put up umbrellas in their enclosure to protect the parents and chicks from wet weather as well as providing shade in the heat.
The female bird accepts the male if he presents her with the perfect pebble and she then fills her nest ring with pebbles to lay her eggs onto. The female can lay up to two eggs which are then incubated by both the male and female birds for about 30-40 days.
Zoo manager, Mark Challis said: “The penguins are always a firm favourite with our visitors, especially the underwater viewing area where you can admire their swimming skills! We have no doubt that the chicks will also be extremely popular with visitors this summer.
"Every day during the summer we have a full schedule of feeding times. Call by the penguin enclosure at 2.30pm every day to see them enjoying their ‘fish suppers’ and to catch a glimpse of the little chicks.”
There are 17 species of penguin. While gentoos are found in the Antarctic, they can also be found in the warmer climates of Falklands, South Georgia, Kerguelen, Marion, Macquarie and other remote islands.
Gentoo penguins and all other penguin species face increasing threats from marine pollution, habitat loss, global warming and over-fishing, according to Belfast Zoo. You can support the care of its penguins by taking part in the animal adoption scheme. For more information, email [email protected] or call 028 9077 6277 extension 229.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.