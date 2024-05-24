Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A NEW community outreach has launched in the heart of Banbridge which, it is hoped, will “add to the life and vibrancy” of the town centre.

The Bridge, based in Newry Street, is an outreach ministry of Ballydown Presbyterian Church.

The unit, previously occupied by M&Co, has been vacant for around four years, and the church is keen to breathe ‘new life’ into the space.

Assistant minister, Scott McMenemy, told the Chronicle: “It's our hope to have it open and in use throughout the week.

The Bridge launched last Sunday at its new outreach space in Newry Street. Pic: Submitted.

“Various organisations have already been in touch with us about partnering with us, using our space, and getting alongside other amazing work that is already being done in our town.

“It's our desire that our space will be used for young and old, and people of all different walks of life would feel welcome and loved - whether that's through friendship groups, homework clubs, youth programmes, or worship on Sunday mornings.”

Scott added: “The heart of what we do at The Bridge is Sunday mornings, and our hope is to make church as accessible as possible.

“We meet for an informal gathering which kicks off at 10.30am and is followed by tea, coffee, juice and biscuits. Everyone is welcome to come exactly as you are!

“Whether you are a Christian looking for somewhere to call home, or a sceptic looking to find out more, you will be made to feel welcome.

“If you have doubts or want to know more, come along, ask questions and find answers.

“We live in a world where people are looking for purpose, meaning and hope - we believe Jesus provides this.

“If there is any way in which we can serve you, don't hesitate to come along or get in touch.