New bench and noticeboard celebrates the rail history of Whiteabbey

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Translink Project Manager with Whiteabbey Community Group committee members Irene McCann, Debbie Sloan, Caroline and Chanel Craven.

Following close engagement with the Whiteabbey Community Centre, the initiative was delivered as part of a sustained programme of community engagement connected with essential track renewal works of the railway line between the Shore Road (Dark Arches) and Whiteabbey.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Located close to the entrance of the Glen, the new benches provide welcome stop offs for people visiting the local beauty spot.

The notice board displays information on the history of the nearby Bleach Green Viaducts which are maintained by Translink as an important part of the local rail network. The aim of the historical signage is to help to promote the viaduct as a local place of interest.