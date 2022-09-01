New bench and noticeboard celebrates the rail history of Whiteabbey
A new bench and community notice board capturing and celebrating the rail history of Whiteabbey has been unveiled by Translink.
Following close engagement with the Whiteabbey Community Centre, the initiative was delivered as part of a sustained programme of community engagement connected with essential track renewal works of the railway line between the Shore Road (Dark Arches) and Whiteabbey.
Located close to the entrance of the Glen, the new benches provide welcome stop offs for people visiting the local beauty spot.
The notice board displays information on the history of the nearby Bleach Green Viaducts which are maintained by Translink as an important part of the local rail network. The aim of the historical signage is to help to promote the viaduct as a local place of interest.
The public benches provide much needed seating in the area for the local community to enjoy and to encourage social interaction around the busy community centre which already provides a range of events on a weekly basis.