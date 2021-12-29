New book explores century of life in Causeway Coast & Glens

Pictured in Bellarena for the launch of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council’s book NI100: Reflections on the Causeway Coast and Glens, produced as part of Council’s programme to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland are Nic Wright (Council’s Museum Services Engagement Officer), the Deputy Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Ashleen Schenning, the Chair of Council’s NI 100 Working Group Alderman Michelle Knight McQuillan, the book’s author Joanne Honeyford, and Julie Welsh, Head of Community and Culture

The free publication, titled NI100: Reflections on the Causeway Coast and Glens, was produced as part of Council’s programme to mark the centenary of Northern Ireland’s creation and features a raft of stories, information, and photographs from the Borough over the past century.

The Mayor of Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Richard Holmes, said: “From politics and agriculture, to hospitals, heritage, sport and maritime rescues, the book’s seven chapters take the reader on a fascinating exploration of different aspects of life in our area spanning the last 100 years.

“The celebration of our people and places charts the changes and achievements of our communities and it is a wonderful legacy for Council’s very successful NI 100 programme. I would like to thank all those who contributed to and participated in the project, as without you it wouldn’t have been possible.”

The book has been distributed to libraries and secondary school senior history classes in the Borough and members of the public can pick up a copy from Ballymoney Museum, Visitor Information Centres across the Borough, or by contacting Museum Services at [email protected]