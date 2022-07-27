New book looks back on the history of the Dundrod circuit

A new book is being released looking at the history of the Dundrod Circuit

The Dundrod circuit was originally incorporated for car racing which was graced by many future World Formula Once drivers and cars from 1950 to 1955. Drivers such as Juan-Manuel Fangio, Jack Brabham, Stirling Moss, Mike Hawthorne and Peter Collins raced various new sports cars Mercedes Benz, Ferrari, BRM, Porsche, Jaguar and Lotus around the Dundrod circuit.

After several accidents at the International Tourist Trophy car race in September 1955 the RAC would no longer permit the Dundrod circuit for any future car races.

The Ulster Grand Prix motorcycle races which celebrates its centenary this year moved its World Championship event to the Dundrod circuit in 1953 which enjoyed the world greatest motorcycle Grand Prix races and riders until 1972.

Approaching Wheeler's Corner in 2016 are Ian Hutchinson, Bruce Anstey, Michael Dunlop, Dean Harrison, Dan Kneen, and Conor Cummins

Almost 450 races have been held over the Dundrod circuit where the late Joey Dunlop is the most successful competitor with 48 circuit victories which are featured in this new book.

Other interesting chapters include Mike Hailwood, Phillip McCallen, Bruce Anstey, Charlie Williams, Jon Ekerold, Jock Taylor, Ian Lougher, Ray McCullough (1976), Deer’s Leap car crash and the circuits fastest rider Peter Hickman.

There are many never before published photographs of the great history and achievements of not only the Dundrod circuit but also the many riders who had the privilege of racing there.

The £30 ’Dundrod Circuit’ book is available in Lisburn from Broomhedge Service Station, 25 Moira Road and Leslie Moore, 22a Lurganure Road.

Heinz Ronter pictured in 1969