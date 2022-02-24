New book on life of Draperstown legend Geordie Barnett

Geordie, from Owenreagh on the outskirts of the town, was a local legend famed for discovering the Beaghmore Stone Circles.

Forty-two years ago Ballinascreen Historical Society published its first book ‘The Wee Black Tin’ which comprised writings from two deceased parish poets, one of whom was Geordie.

At the time he was already an established local legend as an historian, archaeologist, botanist, geologist, folklorist, musician and, not least, poet.

Sam Hanna Bell and Michael J Murphy pictured alongside George Barnett of Owenreagh, Draperstown. Picture courtesy of Graham Mawhinney

On Saturday the Society will launch its 47th publication: Geordie – Poems by, and tributes to, George Barnett (1876-1965) of Owenreagh, Draperstown.

This weighty tome (more than 1.4 kg) contains, in its 372 pages, 291 poems; 11 tributes; 25 photographs; six appendices; a bibliography and a local map insert.

It has been compiled and introduced by Graham Mawhinney, the foreword is by Patrick Loughrey, a former teacher at St Colm’s High School in Draperstown before going on to be Controller, BBC Northern Ireland in 1994.

The book is a limited edition of just 200 copies.

Everyone is warmly invited to attend an informal book launch in Draperstown Library (50 High Street) on Saturday from 2pm to 4pm.

Visitors can call in at any time during those two hours.

Current Covid-19 regulations will be adhered to.

The launch price of £19.50 will include a free copy of Geordie Barnett’s Sixtowns.

Alternatively books are available by post from Ballinascreen Historical Society, c/o The Business Centre, 5 Tobermore Road, Draperstown, BT45 7AG for £23 (post inclusive within UK).

The very first person to receive an advance copy of this book commented: “What a substantial and significant book! Beautifully done, from the map to the illustrations, to a rich range of content and the highest production values ..... a magnificent tribute to a man who so richly deserves this accolade.”