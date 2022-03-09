New book to tell ‘human story’ of Newtownabbey’s mills

Susie Cunningham.

Susie Cunningham, who had success with her 2016 book ‘Belfast’s Dick Whittington,’ which told the story of her great grandfather Sir Crawford McCullagh, is now working on a sequel about her grandmother Daisy Henderson and her relatives who owned Whiteabbey Bleach Works.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, the Comber resident said: “The Henderson family came from Scotland in 1789 and built a flax and spinning mill at Ballywhone in Carnmoney.

“In the late 1800s my great great grandfather Andrew Henderson became manager of Muckamore Bleach then bought out the shareholders and bought Whiteabbey Bleach Works.

“I’m very interested in trying to find out about life in Whiteabbey during the 1920s, 30s and 40s when my family and my grandfather Victor Henderson were involved in the business.

“Although I want to tell their story, I want to tell the stories of the folk who lived and worked in the mills at this time. Whitehouse, Whiteabbey, Carnmoney, Monkstown and Jordanstown were thriving with mills and bleach greens.

“I want to tell the human story and provide a social history. If you have any stories or information about the mills and life in the borough at this time, please get in touch. I’d love to hear from you.

“Thank you to everyone who has shared their stories with me to date.”

If you have any details for Susie, email [email protected]