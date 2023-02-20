A new booklet detailing the continuing story of Desertcreat Women's Institute near Cookstown, has been launched.

At a recent meeting of Desertcreat WI, its president, Mrs Maureen Steele Graham, launched her booklet “1986 to 2022 Desertcreat Women's Institute - The continuing story “.

Maureen’s mother, the late Mrs Freda Steele, was the author of the first booklet entitled “Desertcreat Women's Institute:The First Forty Years “.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Desertcreat is one of the oldest Christian worshiping sites in Ireland stretching back some 15,000 years.

Mrs Maureen Steele Graham, who launched her booklet “1986 to 2022 Desertcreat Women's Institute - The continuing story “.

Maureen’s booklet is entertaining and tells of her memories of growing up with the Women’s Institute as a child and also the past 21 years which she has been a member.

To quote from Maureen ”W.I. Is all about friendships and fun”.

Advertisement

Advertisement