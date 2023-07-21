New booklet showcases Coleraine Museum’s ‘A World of Stories’ exhibition

A new booklet has been produced to compliment Coleraine Museum’s ‘A World of Stories’ exhibition.

A World of Stories project takes a deeper look into the 20th and 21st century history of migration to the Causeway Coast and Glens from around the world.

The exhibition and accompanying booklet showcase the very personal stories and experiences of people from across the globe who have relocated to the borough and now call it home.

Launching the publication, the Mayor of the Causeway Coast and Glens, Councillor Steven Callaghan said: “Exhibitions and booklets like A World of Stories create a wonderful resource to showcase the diversity of our borough.

“It celebrates the many cultures which come together to make up our community and I’d encourage everyone to visit the exhibition and to pick up a copy of this wonderful booklet.”

The exhibition is open in Coleraine Town Hall Tuesdays-Saturdays, 11am-4pm until 26 August.

More information, including a digital copy of the booklet, can be found on the Northern Ireland Community Archive: https://niarchive.org/projectitems/a-world-of-stories-exhibition-coleraine-museum-at-coleraine-town-hall

‘A World of Stories’ has received support from The Executive Office as part of the ‘Together: Building a United Community’ strategy.

1 . Heritage Bonny Cooper, whose story is told in the exhibition, with the Mayor of the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Steven Callaghan and Nic Wright and Sarah Calvin from Museum Services at the exhibition in Coleraine Town Hall. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

2 . Heritage Richard John, whose story forms part of the project, at the exhibition in Coleraine Town Hall. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

3 . Heritage Mayor of the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Steven Callaghan with A World of Stories participants and Museum Services staff at the exhibition in Coleraine Town Hall. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

4 . Heritage Project participants Mick Turner, Flora Todaro Luck and Bruck Luck, with the Mayor of the Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council, Councillor Steven Callaghan at the exhibition in Coleraine Town Hall. Photo: MCAULEY_MULTIMEDIA

