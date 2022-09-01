New charity launched to support Northern Irish cancer patients

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Grok cancer movement was launched in April by Elizabeth Ann Dollin and her husband Ian.

Ian runs Grok Primal Fitness while Mrs Dollin operates Elizabeth Ann Hair.

Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, she said: “We started the charity in a bid to assist people coming through cancer to help them get back to building strength and mobility and reduce the risks of forming lymphedema.

Carl Frampton pictured with former Northern Ireland players Jim Magilton and Keith Gillespie at the charity match in Larne.

"We held a charity football match at Larne’s Inver Park on Sunday, August 28 and have raised £4,000 for the effort. We aim to stage similar fundraising events in the future, with the money going to help purchase equipment to support people during their recovery.

"Everything is in early stages , but the success is phenomenal so far.”