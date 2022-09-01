New charity launched to support Northern Irish cancer patients
A husband and wife team from Newtownabbey have launched a new cancer charity to help people recovering after a cancer diagnosis.
Grok cancer movement was launched in April by Elizabeth Ann Dollin and her husband Ian.
Ian runs Grok Primal Fitness while Mrs Dollin operates Elizabeth Ann Hair.
Speaking to the Newtownabbey Times, she said: “We started the charity in a bid to assist people coming through cancer to help them get back to building strength and mobility and reduce the risks of forming lymphedema.
"We held a charity football match at Larne’s Inver Park on Sunday, August 28 and have raised £4,000 for the effort. We aim to stage similar fundraising events in the future, with the money going to help purchase equipment to support people during their recovery.
"Everything is in early stages , but the success is phenomenal so far.”
For more information, visit the Grok Cancer Movement Facebook page.