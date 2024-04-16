New Cookstown youth facility will have increased provision for children and young people
SDLP Mid Ulster MLA Patsy McGlone welcomed confirmation from the Education Authority in response to his questioning the level of youth provision in the area following the closure of the Cookstown Youth Resource Centre.
He said: "In the letter the Education Authority Youth Service confirmed that they have found suitable premises and were currently developing a Service Level Agreement for a new facility within Cookstown Town Centre, with a target of May/June 2024 for the opening of the new facility.
“A number of constituents had brought to my attention the sudden closure of the Cookstown Youth Resource Centre and the impact this had on the provision of youth services in the town.
“The lack of appropriate provision since its closure was particularly distressing for parents of children with additional needs or a registered disability.
“As a result of those concerns, I sought clarification from the Education Authority on the steps they were taking to ensure there was adequate youth provision in the area."
Mr McGlone said he welcomed the response from the Education Authority Youth Service in which they acknowledged the impact of the closure of the Youth Resource Centre.
“They also confirmed that they have now found suitable premises and are currently developing a Service Level Agreement for a new facility within Cookstown Town Centre,” he continued.
“It is their stated intention that in the new facility there will be increased provision for children and young people with special educational needs and disabilities to enable those currently on a waiting list to access services.”