New Couch to 5K programme starting in Lurgan, Portadown and Banbridge
While taking up running can be daunting, particularly for beginners, the right support and guidance from qualified instructors makes it a hobby that many people can enjoy.
Couch to 5K is a running plan developed to help absolute beginners get into running.
The programme starts with a combination of walking and running to gradually develop fitness and stamina and work towards the end goal of completing a 5K run.
Commencing from Monday, January 15, the new season’s programme will run for eight weeks at Lurgan, Portadown and Banbridge, at the following times:
- Silverwood Arena, Lurgan: every Monday and Wednesday at 6.30pm.
- Portadown People’s Park: every Monday and Thursday at 6.30pm.
- Solitude Park, Banbridge: every Tuesday and Thursday at 6.30pm.
At a cost of £32, participants will receive two weekly coached sessions from qualified instructors, complete a third weekly session by themselves, and pick up a t-shirt and a medal upon completion of the programme.
Participants also have the option of completing the programme virtually for free, allowing them to train around their own schedule, with access to weekly training plans, tips, and inspirational messages from the programme instructors.
Participants are encouraged to buddy up with a family member or friend so that they can support each other throughout the programme.
For booking details and more information on the new Couch to 5K programme go to https://getactiveabc.com/hw_programs/couch-to-5k/